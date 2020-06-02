The arrival of foreign tourists to Spain, as well as the expenditure made in the country,fell 100% in Aprilas a result of the declaration of the state of alarm, which established the closure of borders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as reported on Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The agency recalls that from mid-Marchthe flow of international visitors was de facto suppressedto Spain for tourist reasons through the different access routes considered in the Frontur and Egatur surveys (roads, ports, airports or railways).

However, there were some exceptions to the flow of people who can cross the Spanish border, as is the case of theSpanish citizens residing in other countriesthat they are allowed access to Spanish territory, as well as other travelers with just cause who could be considered, in some cases, visitors.

However, the INE points out, “the small volume of these flows and the impossibility of their accurate characterization (it can hardly be understood that the reason for their displacement is tourist) discourage their accounting.”

As a consequence, during the month of April, the number of international visitors to Spain for tourist reasons on all access roads has been zero. The same occurs with the expense of international visitors to Spain.

In the month of March, which was affected by the state of alarm for two weeks, Spain receivedonly two million international tourists, a figure that represents 64.3% less compared to the same month of 2019.

This lower influx of tourists was reflected in spending: foreign tourists who visited Spain in March spent2,215 million euros, 63.3% less than in the same month of 2019.

