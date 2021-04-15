The closing of the Olympic tennis ranking is postponed to include Roland Garros

The tennis rankings that determine which players are eligible for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will close on June 14, rather than June 7, so that collect the results of the Roland Garros tournament, which will end on June 13.

The Board of Directors of the International Federation (ITF) approved this revision of dates today.

“The ATP and WTA rankings for Monday June 14 will be used to select players eligible for direct entry into the singles and doubles draws. The decision is made on the recommendation of the ITA Olympic commission, in consultation with the ATP. and the WTA, and is subject to final approval by the IOC Executive Commission“the federation reported in a statement.

Roland Garros announced a week ago that it would delay one of the tournament dates, due to restrictions in force in France to control the covi-19 pandemic. It will be played between May 30 and June 13.

After the publication of the rankings on June 14, the ITF will inform the Olympic committees and national federations of the players with an Olympic place. Following the confirmation of the individual players and the proposals made by each country for the doubles draw, the ITA will close the list of participants at the end of June.

Mixed pairs will be formed with players already classified for the other tables.

The Games will be played by 64 individual players and 32 couples of each sex, plus 16 mixed doubles teams.

Six men and six women is the maximum quota per country, with up to 4 players in individual tournaments.