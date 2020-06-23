During WWDC 2020 on June 22, Apple presented what will be the next version of macOS. Big Sur 11.0 looks like one of the most important updates in years in something that goes far beyond its redesign of icons and applications.

With Big Sur they will say goodbye to almost two decades of Mac OS X and at the same time they will welcome their new universal applications. All this in the context of one of the company’s biggest announcements: soon all Macs will use ARM processors from Apple itself. That is to say, macOS will soon be more like iOS than everAnd that to some people, including myself, doesn’t sound like the best of the news.

Apple wants the transition to be almost invisible, but we will notice sooner or later

Changing chips and architecture in all its future equipment poses a great challenge for the operating system, but Apple showed a demo with which it wants to make clear that the transition will be free of friction.

Their native applications are already ready to be used in the new Apple processors, and they even talked about how “your friends at Adobe and Microsoft” already had Office and Creative Cloud ready for the future of macOS.

To go from x86 to ARM, Apple says that programmers only have to use xCode, the platform will allow to recompile the code and get those new universal binaries that will be compatible with both architectures. This also comes to making it easier to port macOS apps made for the iPad, which should translate into an easier life for developers.

It all sounds very nice, in theory. As a good pessimist and person who lives on Earth and has seen many of the decisions that Apple supposedly makes in favor of the user (I still expect the great advantages of not having a 2.5mm Jack, no SD reader, or USB-A ports. But that’s me), I can’t help but expect the worst.

What is the worst? Simple, macOS to become an ecosystem as closed as iOS. Or, that we see less and less native applications and more ports of iPad apps designed for touch devices, to be used with a finger and not with a mouse.

That there are more and more restrictions on what you can and cannot install, more ways to tighten the rope to many small developers who do not bring to the table the same as the mega-corporations that are “friends” between them.

macOS Catalina was just the beginning

The direction in which macOS is going is becoming clearer. An example of things that have already happened and not about to happen is macOS Catalina. With that update Apple finally said goodbye to 32-bit apps support, which, being fair, is a plan they had years ago, which they warned about, and which also happens in other systems. But that does not mean that much is lost along the way.

macOS Catalina as update was very weak, and leaves the feeling that you lose more than you gain. Many apps have stopped working on the system, and updating can be a huge headache for many users. If you depend on 32-bit software that has not been updated or will not be updated, you have been abandoned everywhere.

Tired a little when they take things you use in exchange for others you don’t need

It is clear that backward compatibility is not something that takes Apple’s sleep away, and if this is the case with these architectures, it is likely that it is also with the following. When Apple decides that it will only support ARM, if you depend on x86 software that doesn’t update on time (or never) you’ll be in basically the same position.

No one has been more consistent in making changes before users are “ready” than Apple, it has always been consumers who have to adapt to their decisions.

Anyone with a relatively new Mac or iPhone probably has to buy adapters to connect more things, or wireless headphones because “this is the future” and “you have to like it.” Many times justified for reasons such as a ridiculously minimal thickness percentage lower, when the accounts make it clear that the real justification is business.

The bars that Apple puts

This App cannot be used in Mojave even

An ecosystem as closed as that of iOS / iPadOS also implies another series of problems, it is not free that the European Commission is investigating Apple for monopolistic practices with your App Store. Europe is looking closely at things like the mandatory use of Apple’s own payment gateway and restrictions on informing users about cheaper purchasing alternatives outside of apps.

On iPhone and iPad you can only install native apps from the App Store, on macOS, at least for now you can choose. But it’s not crazy to think that Apple wants to put such high fences there too.

This does not sit well with many, just look at cases like the new HEY email app, from the same creators of Basecamp, to get an idea of How do you have to bend to the demands of Apple or be crushed. They compared them to the mafia.

Not many dare to go against Apple, they are terrified to say anything bad in public about a store that gives them sustenance and that can be cut in a second. We are talking about a trillion dollar company that is in the most favorable position possible to enforce its rules. For developers this implies pay 30% of your income or not exist in that store.

For users it involves using that store or not using anything, because paying for the device does not really give you the right to do what you want with it, if what you want is to choose where you get what you are going to install it from, unless you complicate your life with a jailbreak. It is easier to install Linux and we already see how many people do it.

macOS is, at least for the moment, free of that predicament. But the way things look, that’s where Apple wants to take us, and at least I feel more and more that I don’t want to go with them.