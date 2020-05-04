Star Wars: Clone Wars star Sam Witwer has given his opinion of who are the best Jedi in the galactic saga created by George Lucas.

The Star Wars universe has seen a large number of great Jedi warriors. Now a Star Wars student has offered his opinion on who is the best Jedi.

During a live broadcast on Twitch, actor Sam Witwer who lends his voice in the original version to Darth Maul in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, explained why he feels Luke Skywalker is the best Jedi, and Ahsoka shares his best traits.

When it came to Luke Skywalker, Witwer said, “I’ve said this a million times, but Luke Skywalker is the best character, the best Jedi because he doesn’t move his heart, he doesn’t move his lightsaber that fast, he doesn’t take down the Star Destroyers from the sky. Make the moral decision. So he is the best Jedi. “

Witwer then compared Skywalker to Ahsoka Tano, saying: “Ahsoka Tano is very similar in that way. You know that she came, in her own way, from humble beginnings. ” he continued. “When you look at the first of Clone Wars and she gets out of the transport, she’s a girl, she’s a little girl. He had a lot to learn and he had a big heart but impatience and he was arrogant and all that. We have to make that trip with her and I loved that. “

He expanded his views, giving fans a wink of what’s to come for Ahsoka in the final episode of The Clone Wars. He said: “And you will see in the last episode of Clone Wars that is to come … this kind of thesis about Ahsoka Tano and why I think he is a special character.”

Disney + airs as of today the latest episode the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars starring Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Sam Witwer as Maul.