The clock is ticking for Republicans on infrastructure: Biden officials

WASHINGTON, Jun 6 (.) – Democrats will begin the process of preparing an infrastructure bill for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, with or without Republican support, the secretary of state told CNN on Sunday. United States Energy, Jennifer Granholm.

“The president is still hopeful, Joe Manchin is still hopeful” of crafting a bipartisan infrastructure bill with Republicans, Granholm said, on the Democratic senator from West Virginia who is seen as a key swing vote.

“But I will tell you that the House will begin marking on Wednesday,” added Granholm, referring to the preparation of the legislation.

President Joe Biden will discuss the possibilities of a deal with top Republican infrastructure negotiator, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, on Monday for the third time after rejecting the latest Republican bill on Friday.

The Republican offer included just over $ 300 billion in new spending to repair roads, bridges, broadband and other public works in the United States, the White House said. Biden is asking for at least $ 1 billion in new spending.

“The president is guiding us to stay at the table,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told ABC on Sunday. “There are good faith efforts on both sides and we are going to continue the work of doing our job and trying to reach a bipartisan agreement.”

The Republican offer “did not meet the president’s goals,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CBS. “It’s not just about getting through this season or some short-term stimulus.”

The administration’s “strong preference” is to keep infrastructure spending bipartisan, Buttigieg added.

Democrats have a narrow majority in the House and theoretical control of the Senate, because it is split 50% between the two parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tiebreaker.

Any infrastructure bill requested by Biden must be endorsed by all Democrats and 10 Republicans, or go through a process called reconciliation along partisan lines.

