The Clippers will seek victory against the Utah Jazz this morning

06/08/2021 at 09:31 CEST

Yesterday afternoon-night left us a real spectacle in the world of basketball in the confrontation between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks. Both teams looked for their pass to the next phase of the championship, but there was a clear dominator.

Despite the Doncic’s spectacular match, the Texan team could not finally beat the Angeles Clippers who shine as a much stronger team than their rivals.

For its part, the keys to the successes of Los Angeles Clippers they have two proper names that do not escape the eyes of any connoisseur. First, Kawhi leonard, player who was able to concede 28 points, 9 assists, 10 rebounds in his game against the Dallas Mavericks that sentenced the horse team. He is followed closely by Paul George with 22 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. This shows the important bicephaly of the Los Angeles ensemble.

This Wednesday we will be able to enjoy the first of seven games at dawn between the two teams in a frantic match that will be played with the Mormon state team as the favorite.