The Clippers will continue without Leonard for Game 6 against Jazz

06/18/2021 at 6:20 AM CEST

. / Los Angeles

The star forward Kawhi Leonard has failed to recover from knee injury that suffers and will be again get off with the Los Angeles Clippers when tomorrow, Friday, his team faced the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center in the sixth game of the Western Conference semifinal tie, which they dominated 3-2 to the best of seven. Coach Ty Lue said Leonard is out of action having failed to recover from a sprained right knee.

Leonard could miss the remainder of this series and longer after injuring his knee on a penetration when fouled in the fourth quarter of Game 4. The injury forced him to leave the field with 4:35 minutes to go before the game ended, which in the end the Clippers won 118-104.

The star forward traveled with the team to Salt Lake City on Tuesday, but then returned to Los Angeles after telling teammates he would be out for Game 5, which the Clippers also won on the road 111-119 in part thanks to the double. -Double of 37 points, 16 rebounds and five assists provided by forward Paul George. Lue explained before Game 5 that there was no date for Leonard’s return as the team awaits more test results.

The Clippers seek their first trip to the Western Conference Finals after 50 seasons, the longest a team has gone without reaching the penultimate round of the League Playoffs among active NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL franchises. Last year, the Clippers had three chances to reach the Western Conference finals, but they blew a 3-1 lead and were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets, who this year were swept 4-0 by the Phoenix Suns in the another semifinal tie.