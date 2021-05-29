The Clippers survive the umpteenth Doncic recital

05/29/2021 at 7:36 AM CEST

EFE / Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers added this Friday a crucial triumph (108-118) to stay alive in his series before the Dallas mavericks (2-1), who could not score the victory despite having a Luka doncic that touched perfection. The Slovenian gave a new recital and caressed the triple-double with 44 points (15 of 28 shooting, 7 of 13 triples), 9 rebounds and 9 assists. However, Doncic did not have the collective backing of other evenings and also ran into the best version of the Clippers stars. Kawhi Leonard achieved 36 points (13 of 17 shooting) and 8 rebounds while Paul George got 29 points (11 of 18) and 7 rebounds.

Aim on the pitch was key for the Clippers, who hit a fantastic 58% shooting from the field. The team landed at the American Airlines Center in Dallas (USA) with the demanding mission of re-engaging in these playoffs after accumulating two very tough defeats in Los Angeles (USA). The feelings so far had been bad and, to make matters worse, almost 17,705 spectators awaited the Angelenos in Dallas who recalled the atmosphere of the NBA playoffs before the pandemic. But the Clippers, who did not have Serge Ibaka due to injury, pulled on breed and pride to score a victory that leaves the series wide open.

This confrontation between Clippers and Mavericks comes with many pending accounts of the recent past since in the “bubble” of Orlando (USA) the Angelenos prevailed 4-2 in Doncic’s first appearance in the NBA playoffs.

A memorable start

Luke Doncic started the match as only those chosen for this sport can. Paul George was his first defender, but the point guard was very clear, as he did in the first two games, that he was interested in exploiting the changes in which he stayed with center Ivica Zubac. Said and done, the smartest in the class hit a highly skilled basket and two triples in a row to lift the entire stadium (8-0 after two minutes).

Tyronn Lue’s early time-out did little to contain the Texas tornado. The artillery display from the Doncic perimeter was joined by Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis to shape a humiliating starting lead (20-6 before halfway through the first quarter). The Clippers defense was leaking on all sides and had no answers for Doncic’s penetrations, who found teammates wide without disheveled for very easy triples.

Doncic went to the bench with five minutes to go and already with 11 points in his locker (28-11), a moment of rest that the Clippers took advantage of wonderfully to return to the duel. The visitors posted a splendid 6-20 set built on the solid defense and attacking grip of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers radically changed the pace of the game and brought it to a much more physical dynamic, including a scuffle between Patrick Beverley and Luka Doncic that resulted in two techniques.

The second quarter (34-31) began with a fascinating head-to-head between Doncic and Leonard, but by then the Clippers had already imposed their slowest and most intense tempo on the madness and uncontrolled Mavericks often enjoy.

Lue had said in the previous one that his team had to play with “urgency” and that sense of desperation was perfectly channeled by George, who angrily plugged 13 points in just under eight minutes of the second quarter to turn the scoreboard (50-53 with 4.30 to be played). Those of Dallas no longer found highways to the opposite basket as in the beginning, but Hardaway Jr. and Brunson teamed up to not leave Doncic alone (he finished the first half with 26 points). However, two straight 3-pointers from Reggie Jackson, a real boost for under-resourced Clippers beyond Leonard and Paul, put the visitors ahead before the break (61-63). The hosts so far had a fantastic 54% on 3-pointers (12 of 22), but the Clippers were not far behind with 60% on shooting from the field.

Doncic and more Doncic

The Dallas idol continued to dominate the spotlight at the restart, first by fouling George’s triple that gave the forward three free throws and then by channeling his anger with a new display of offensive power (77-80 at the half of the third quarter).

Without making much noise, the Clippers made their way with the punctual but much-needed contributions of Marcus Morris or Nicolas Batum to accompany the almost infallible George and Leonard, although the penultimate quarter closed (86-89) with a new feint of brawl, this time between Terance Mann and Willie Cauley-Stein.

The game was looking to a very sharp end and an exchange of triples between Rajon Rondo and Jalen Brunson uncorked the final set. The Mavericks displayed surprising poise in both road victories, but this time it was the Clippers who, at times of maximum tension, boasted of experience and know-how with teachers like Rondo. Thus, a fabulous Marcus Morris, with three providential triples from the corner in the fourth quarter, gave the Clippers the first lead of more than ten points (100-112 with less than four minutes to go).

Doncic continued to torment the Clippers defense relentlessly, but in the end the Mavericks, who showed some anxiety and imprecision in the final minutes, threw in the towel. Game 4 of the series will also be played in Dallas on Sunday.