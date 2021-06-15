The Clippers pass over the Jazz at the Staples (2-2)

Clear victory of Los Angeles Clippers in view of Utah Jazz 118-104 in a match marked by the great performance of Paul george Y Kawhi leonard. It looked like the series was going to be short, but the Angelenos’ two wins at Staples have matched it. Tremendous tie at the moment.

Kawhi Leonard finished the duel with 31 points after scoring 9 of the 19 shots he tried. Paul George nearly nailed his teammate’s stats: 31 points and 9 of 20 shooting from the field. Marcus Morris went to 24 points after hitting five of the six triples he tried.

The Clippers destroyed the game in a brutal first quarter in which they subdued the Jazz with a 30-13 run. Those from Salt Lake City were horrible in the first half, without adequate concentration to face a duel of these characteristics in a Western Conference semifinals.

So, now we have the swords raised to the top. The next game will take place at the Vivint Arena in Utah, where the Jazz will try to win again.

Third duo in NBA history to each score 20+ points in their team’s first 11 games of the postseason. pic.twitter.com/SgtTxFJ38U – LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 15, 2021

Donovan Mitchell wasn’t enough

At the Jazz, the best news was seeing that Donovan Mitchell He was found to be in good physical condition. The Utah star finished the duel with 37 points (9 of 26 in field goals and 6 of 15 in triples) and with -15 with him on the track. Bojan Bogdanovic contributed 18 points and Joe Ingles left until 19.