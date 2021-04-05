The Clippers destroy some Lakers who do not raise their heads without LeBron James

Comfortable triumph of Los Angeles Clippers in view of Los angeles lakers by 104-86 that leaves Frank Vogel’s men very touched. Marcus Morris was the top scorer of the game with 22 points. Kawhi Leonard finished with 16 points and Paul George, 16. Rajon Rondo made his debut. In the Lakers, Montrezl Harrel was the best with 19 points. Marc Gasol was the top scorer for the starters with 11 points. The Lakers lose fourth place in the West after being overtaken by the Nuggets in the standings.

– 22 PTS / 9-13 FG / 4-5 3FG / 7 REB @ MookMorris2 came out firin ‘. pic.twitter.com/1ZXgfVfxsF – LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 5, 2021