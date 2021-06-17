The Clippers conquer Utah without Leonard and touch the final of the West

06/17/2021 at 7:51 AM CEST

. / Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers, who could not count on Kawhi Leonard due to injury, achieved a very important home win (111-119) to take advantage of the Utah Jazz (2-3) and caress what would be his first Western Conference final. The previous to this exciting fifth game was marked by the news of the Leonard’s knee injury, who was being one of the best players of these playoffs, but the Clippers responded to this setback with a masterful team performance commanded by a splendid Paul George who assumed the star stripes. George had 37 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists and was supported by Marcus Morris (25 points) and Reggie Jackson (22 points).

The Clippers will have the opportunity to close the series on Friday in front of their audience and at a Staples Center with full capacity (about 19,000 spectators). For their part, the Jazz based their offense on the great night of Bojan Bogdanovic and his 32 points. However, those from Utah, who were the best team in the NBA in the regular season (52-20), missed their star Donovan Mitchell, who scored 21 points but had many problems in shooting (6 of 19 with 4 of 14 in triples).

The Jazz dominated the game in the first half but lowered their arms in the second, something that was reflected in their success from the triple: they connected 17 (of 30 attempts) in the first two quarters and only 3 more (of 24) in the last two.

A sniper named Bogdanovic

The Clippers got off to a great start with great momentum for an early and surprising 3-10 run in just one minute and 20 seconds, but after the Jazz’s early time-out, a sniper named Bojan Bogdanovic appeared on the court. The Croatian forward stood out in the first quarter with an impressive 6 of 7 in triples (18 points) that revolutionized the Jazz offense from top to bottom. Chastened by their slow start, the Jazz stepped on the gas and smashed oil on the counterattack from the Clippers’ lazy defensive balances. However, the Angelenos also indulged in the attack fireworks festival that starred in the first quarter.

Marcus Morris came out determined to fill the scoring gap that Kawhi Leonard had left, and Paul George bravely struck the zone to keep the Jazz from going on the scoreboard after a very entertaining opening quarter (37-36).

Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson threatened to exploit the minutes of rest in the second quarter of George, today indispensable for the Clippers in the absence of Leonard. It was difficult for the Clippers bench to warm up, but between Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac they managed to hold their team very well (43-44 with 8.58 to go).

On the other side, Bogdanovic continued with his particular show from the perimeter – the Utah Jazz audience chanted his name – and led the charge of a very inspired stretch of the locals that opened the first difference of importance (56-46 with 6.10 to be played), but at that moment George came to the rescue of the Clippers. The forward, who has been accused many times of not keeping up with the really important games, grabbed the reins of his team by pulling baskets out of the hat to leave the game open after the first half (65-60).

The halftime percentages made it clear that the defenses were neither there nor expected (the Jazz made 62% on field goals and 57% on 3s).

Clippers take command

The break tasted like glory to the Clippers, as they went out to eat the court at the restart. A great start in the third quarter, with George and Morris as tireless enforcers, turned the score around against the Jazz who were suddenly uninspired by the clear defensive improvement of their opponents (70-72 with 8.12 to be played). The game slowed down in the third quarter, something that in this series usually benefits the Clippers. The visitors gave in this partial a exhibition of collective effort both in defense and attack personified in supporting actors like Terance Mann or Patrick Beverley.

Confused, erratic and lacking in spark, the Jazz bled 0 out of 10 on triples in this quarter, they couldn’t find a missing Donovan Mitchell and they clung as best they could to the encounter with the offensive rebounds of Rudy Gobert (83-92).

Those of Utah tried to change the dynamics in the final quarter. They put out their claws on defense and relied on the screams of their fans to leave their opponents scoreless for more than three minutes (89-92 with 8.43 left), but the Clippers responded with admirable poise and discipline. A stinging Reggie Jackson, very comfortable in his role as a lifeguard in a shipwreck, invented a 1-8 partial to put the Jazz on edge (90-100 with 6.45 to go). Mitchell tried to wake up with some more skillful penetration, but between Jackson and Mann, with a massive dunk on Gobert, they continued to ruin the Jazz’s illusions. They did not lose faith and were only four points (106-110 with 2 minutes left), but George with a crucial additional basket on Royce O’Neale definitely buried the hopes of the locals and left the Clippers alone. a victory of the final of the West.