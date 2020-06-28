Los Angeles Clippers They were planning to sign Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season, and thus strengthen its squad for the playoffs. This was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski a week ago. The player was on a 10-day contract with the Angelina franchise, and was going to complete the frontcourt for the playoffs.

However, there has been a last-minute change, which does not change plans for this season but for the next. As .’s Jovan Buha has advanced, the Clippers will sign Noah not only for this season, but also for 2020-21, although she will be with an unsecured contract.