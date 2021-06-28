The Clippers believe: “We already won 4 straight games against Utah”

Los Angeles Clippers they are on the verge of elimination. They lose 3-1 to Phoenix suns and they must play Game 5 in Arizona. They have everything against it. However, they have come from two 2-0 against in the first two heats of the present playoffs (against the Mavs and Jazz) and they continue to believe in the rebound. His trainer Ty lue He doesn’t think it’s impossible for them to turn the series around against the Suns:

“We eliminated Utah by beating them four in a row. So coming back from 3-1 against the Phoenix Suns right now is something that can be done.”

Looking at the statistics, the Clippers’ chances of a comeback against the Suns are slim. To the best of seven, teams that won a series 3-1 have passed 95% of the time (251-13). In the Conference Finals, the record is 93% (52-4). Just last year the Clippers suffered a comeback against by the Nuggets. Lue knows what it’s like to come back from a 3-1 against in the Finals. He did it to win the ring with the Cavs from LeBron James in 2016 coming back against the best team in history, the Golden State Warriors.

The key, as Lue comments, is not to think that they have to win three games, but to go game by game: “We have to go game by game. Right now we have to think about Monday and nothing else. In going game by game and not think we have to win three. It’s what we did against the Jazz. “

One game at a time. pic.twitter.com/rOlZXqNjHQ – LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 27, 2021

Kawhi’s downfall

The problem for the Clippers right now is the Kawhi Leonard casualty. He scored 45 points in the decisive sixth game against the Mavs. Such a guy is necessary when the rope is tightening. But he has missed the last six games and there is nothing to indicate that he will return now.