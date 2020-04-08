Although import supplies continue to arrive, auto parts are not being delivered and supply in the sector is stopped by 80%.

By Zacarías Ramírez Tamayo

The automotive manufacturing and sales cycle will have an unprecedented mismatch this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of its effects will be seen in next September and October, when the assembled vehicles in Mexico that should be ready for sale to the public will not be finished.

“This will offset the entire cycle of the 2020 and 2021 models, which will surely move until the end of this year or the beginning of next, it will be something very atypical,” says Aldo López Torres, founding partner of Onest Logistics and former president of the Association of Logistics Operators of Mexico (AOLM), half of whose partners work directly with the automotive industry, both with automakers and with suppliers.

Starting on March 18, the largest automakers in the country, such as General Motors, Nissan, VW, Honda and Toyota announced that they were stopping their production lines totally or partially, both to avoid contagion among their workers and due to the damages in the supply of auto parts, and in the following days they were joined by other automakers with plants in the country.

Although import supplies continue to arrive from some parts of the world, auto parts are not being delivered, supply in the sector has stopped at 80%, says López.

The components that delayed their departure from China in December and January, which were to be received in Mexico in February and March and supply the assembly lines here for three months, caused the supply to the automakers to stop completely in mid-March and, With this, production will stop.

“It is a chain reaction: not having raw materials, not having an intermediate product and not having the finished product,” says López.

The weeks following the stoppage of the production lines have not been idle. The automakers, auto parts manufacturers and logistics companies activate mechanisms to reestablish their supply chain and even strengthen it, even if that means assuming higher costs and despite the unprecedented restrictions imposed by Covid-19 on a global scale, indicates Carlos Zagarra, PwC Management Consulting partner.

The affectation to companies and supply chains will force to adopt flexible work schemes and will produce delays in production, and there is no strategy of this type that does not modify the cost structure and, therefore, the prices of products, adds the consultant. , whose firm advises companies in the automotive, food and electrical components sectors in the midst of this situation.

“The production will no longer be the same,” says Zagarra. It is an unprecedented situation in which we cannot assess the full impact it will have on the industrial sectors. ”

Large companies also monitor first, second and third tier suppliers who supply them with critical components to anticipate those who may have difficulty delivering their parts and find alternate suppliers in regions or countries where the impact from covid-19 has not arrived or is leaving.

“The Mexican economy has a lot of interrelation with North America and the Asian market, and both have been strongly affected, so what many companies are doing is identifying which component manufacturers continue with normal production to supply them with a greater stock and to foresee a contingency, “says Zagarra.

One difference from the Covid-19 crisis with the tsunami that hit Japan in 2011 and disrupted the automotive supply chain, for example, is that it is not static, but that its effects hit countries and regions at different times, which It makes it more difficult to rebuild supply chains because the scenarios for the medium and long term must be continually updated.

“There are specific industry supply chains in China that are starting to rise and Japan also announced that industrial sectors are picking up certain levels of production. But the impact we saw in Asian countries is now seen in other regions, so visibility of the supply chain is more important than ever. ”

To ensure their operations, companies create a stock of critical components and establish advance contracts with air carriers to, beyond the contingency, respond more quickly to the reactivation of demand, even when it means taking the risk of allocating working capital that was intended for other purposes.

Taking these actions implies for companies to form crisis management work teams, both communication and public relations as well as legal matters and, above all, operations, which will be in charge of giving continuity to the supply chain.

FASHION, TEXTILE, APPLIANCES, AMONG THE PARALLELED

Automotive production is not the only one stopped. The manufacture of fashion items, for the home and all those that do not have to do with the emergency have also stopped and will remain so for three weeks, when the contingency meets Easter.

The textile chain is one of those that will not have a job, since large commercial companies such as Liverpool and The Iron Palace will not receive items in this period.

“It is something we have not seen in Mexico,” says López, who adds that the climax of chaos will come in the next two weeks and then a period of much work will come to fill the distribution channels in the environment of a battered economy and less demand. .

Like automakers, manufacturers of other goods who have their production lines stopped today will also need to find new suppliers. The lack of imported raw materials and the high price of the dollar will lead them to look for local suppliers to replace foreign ones, adds the logistics expert.

It is a new situation, adds López, because although Mexico has experienced end-of-six-year crises and devaluations, its scope has been local or regional, and now it is a global problem.