The Climate Summit led by Biden kicks off with an “ambitious” goal and great (virtual) attendance of heads of State

Green and environmental policy has become one of the pillars of the speech of the new president of the United States, Joe Biden. And a sample of this is that The White House will host a Virtual Summit on climate on April 22 and 23.

Climate change will preside over the event that this year will bring together a large part of the 40 world presidents that Biden has invited to attend through their screens, in order to respect the regulations of the pandemic and to maintain the necessary security to avoid contagions by Covid-19.

The main objective of this meeting is strengthen an international alliance with the “world’s leading economies”. An initiative “to stop the climate crisis” that the US president has used as a strategy to disassociate himself with the environmental policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

What does it consist of?

In anticipation of the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held next November in Glasgow (Scotland), the Democrat has called this online meeting in which he intends to announce the “ambitious goal” that the North American country proposes to reduce emissions and prevent global warming by 2030.

Also, during this assembly, it is expected that the rest of heads of state propose measures that lead their countries to make an important contribution to the fight against pollution.

The debate will also focus on “the economic benefits” of “the transition to a new clean energy”, in “addressing the global security challenges posed by change” and in proposing a technological investment that benefits in reducing emissions.

Who will attend?

Of the 40 international rulers on Biden’s guest list, many have already confirmed their attendance.

Pedro Sánchez will be one of the leaders who attends this climate congress, along with important European figures such as the President of France, Emmanuel Macron; the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel; the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson; and the ruler of Italy, Mario Draghi. In addition, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, have also been requested to attend.

Representing the great powers, the president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in; from Canada, Justin Trudeau; the leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin; and that of China, Xi Jinping, will also make an appearance telematically.

Among those attending from Latin America will be the presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador; from Argentina, Alberto Fernández; from Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro; from Chile, Sebastián Piñera; or from Colombia, Iván Duque.

They have also received this request the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan; or the Prime Ministers of India, Narendra Modi; from Japan, Yoshihide Suga; from Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu; from Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta; and from Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

What do they commit to?

On the eve of the virtual summit, the European Union (EU) has reached a preliminary climate agreement that aims to the 27-nation bloc achieves carbon dioxide neutrality by 2050, with the commitment to become the first continent of climate neutrality in the year set.

In this way, Europe will propose at the meeting an intermediate objective of reduce your greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

Within this proposal, Spain will propose at the summit that multilateral commitments in the fight against climate change be redoubled, as well as to highlight the importance of the role of the United States in the fight against climate change, inviting to further strengthen the commitment of the international community to this problem.

Faced with this, the American host will not be left behind when it comes to green proposals. And is that Biden will commit to reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2030.

What are activists waiting for?

“As the ecological crisis progresses there is nothing to celebrate on Earth Day”, criticizes the Confederation of Ecologists in Action Marqués de Leganés, pointing out at the beginning of this summit that it begins on the same day that the globe is celebrated.

“According to the latest United Nations synthesis report, the combined efforts of the countries would lead to a reduction in emissions of only 1% compared to 2010 levels, far from the 50% reduction established by the IPCC to comply with the Paris Agreement “This organization says that it considers that, despite the next meeting, international leaders “continue to fail to protect the planet, thereby condemning all ecosystems to global warming with catastrophic consequences.”

A reproach to which Greenpeace also joins, who points out that “The EU is more concerned about having something to brag about at the Biden climate summit than what it means for the climate emergency.” And it is that for these defenders of the environment “the reductions of real emissions from 50.5% to 52.8% supported by the European Commission for 2030 are extremely inadequate and completely irresponsible”.

“The US President should commit to reducing absolute emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement “, specifies the organization.

For its part, the WWC has asked the representatives to make “tangible commitments to halve global emissions by 2030” during the event. In the same way, it has insisted that its main mission should be “to promote efforts that maintain the objective of not exceeding a temperature increase of 1.5 ° C”.

The groups also defend that for there to be progress in these policies “Commitments must be reflected in national climate plans and must be supported by conducive political environments.”