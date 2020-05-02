The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that the levels of greenhouse gases have reached an unprecedented new record and mark a worrying trend.

Specifically, the global average concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) – the main long-lived greenhouse gas in the atmosphere related to human activities – reached 407.8 parts per million (ppm) in 2018, that is, 2 , 3 ppm more than a year earlier. This new maximum value is equivalent to 147% of the pre-industrial level in 1750.

WMO recalls the “predominant” link of burning fossil fuels in increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide. “There are multiple indications that the increase in atmospheric CO2 levels is related to the burning of fossil fuels“, remember.

This last CO2 increase was very similar to the one observed from 2016 to 2017 and was just above the average of the last decade. In this way, global CO2 levels once again exceeded the overwhelming threshold of 400 parts per million in 2015.

“This continuing long-term trend means that future generations will have to face some increasingly severe effects of climate change, such as rising temperatures, more extreme weather events, increased water stress, sea level rise and alteration of marine and terrestrial ecosystems “, warned the WMO after releasing the latest bulletin on Greenhouse Gases.

“There is no indication that there will be a slowdown, let alone a decrease, in the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere despite all the commitments made under the Paris Agreement on climate change,” stated the Secretary General of WMO, Petteri Taalas. “We have to translate the commitments into action and increase the level of ambition for the future well-being of humanity,” he said.

“Global emissions are not expected to peak by 2030, much less 2020, if climate policies are maintained“regrets the organization.

The last time “a comparable CO2 concentration occurred on Earth, it was between 3 and 5 million years ago. Back then, the temperature was 2 to 3 ° C warmer and the sea level between 10 and 20 meters higher than the current one ”, explained Taalas.

Furthermore, the WMO recalls that CO2 remains in the atmosphere for centuries and even longer in the oceans.

Other greenhouse gases

For their part, the concentrations of methane and nitrous oxide shot up and rose in greater quantities than during the last ten years, according to observations from the Global Atmosphere Watch network, which has stations in remote regions of the Arctic, in mountainous areas and on tropical islands.

About 40% of the methane emitted into the atmosphere comes from natural sources (eg, wetlands and termites), while approximately 60% comes from anthropogenic sources (eg, livestock farming, rice cultivation, fuel exploitation) fossils, landfills and biomass combustion).

Atmospheric methane reached a new maximum value in 2018, namely 1,869 parts per billion (ppb), making it 259% of the pre-industrial era level. Its increase from 2017 to 2018 was greater than that observed from 2016 to 2017 and than the average of the last decade.

Regarding nitrous oxide emissions, the WMO points out that they come from natural sources (around 60%) and from anthropogenic sources (40%), such as the oceans, soils, biomass burning, fertilizers. and various industrial processes.

In 2018, the atmospheric concentration of nitrous oxide was 331.1 parts per billion, equivalent to 123% of pre-industrial levels.. Its increase from 2017 to 2018 was also greater than that observed from 2016 to 2017 and than the average of the last decade.

This gas also contributes significantly to the destruction of the stratospheric ozone layer, which protects us from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the Sun. It is the cause of 6% of the radiative forcing caused by long-lasting greenhouse gases.

