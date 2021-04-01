The climate crisis is restructuring European and North American bird communities

During the last 40 years, the climatic crisis has caused some species of birds to change their behavior and place where they live: going up in latitude looking for better conditions (usually more heat) or stopping migrating to winter, because the conditions are increasingly milder. . This fact is changing the bird communities of Europe and the USA.

This is confirmed by a new study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology that also confirms that these changes are uneven depending on the time of year, more evident in winter than in spring or summer. In winter, bird communities that we find are increasingly similar to those found in warmer areas a few years ago. In spring, on the other hand, such drastic changes are not observed because there are other factors that take more relevance and the high temperatures are not critical for them.

“The climate crisis changes species communities so that southern species are increasingly abundant and northern species are declining. Species from central Europe are colonizing Scandinavia,” he says Aleksi Lehikoinen, first author of the study and curator of the Museum of Natural History of Finland, University of Helsinki.

Aleksi Lehikoinen

In spring, however, this does not happen so much. “The migratory birds They migrate mainly looking for more food availability, if now where they live it doesn’t freeze so much and they find food easily, they no longer go to another place, “he explains. Sergi Herrando, researcher at the Catalan Institute of Ornithology at the Center for Ecological Research and Forest Applications (CREAF). In contrast, in spring, the birds tend to be faithful to their breeding place and do not move very far from the nest.

During the breeding season, the birds are tied to a specific environment for months, where nest and they lay the eggs, and they try not to abandon their offspring, even if the weather conditions are not very favorable for them. This area tends to coincide closely with the area where they were born and is a strategy they follow to ensure offspring: if the parents raised well in that place, the next generation is more likely to be successful there or very close.

“Of course, if the climate changes quickly, the ecosystem can suffer sudden alterations, for example from lack of food, and this can become a climate trap and expose the birds to stay in unfavorable areas during the time of nesting“Herrando explains.

The study analyzes the changes in the bird communities of eight European countries, Canada and USA Between 1980 and 2016, it analyzed more than 1,200 species of birds that spanned a wide variety of bird communities. However, the results are quite similar on the two continents.

The Mediterranean basin has also undergone a process of afforestation, the forest has grown and this has facilitated that some species have found a relatively temperate environment to live

Lluís Brotons

In total, the study covers observations of nearly three billion birds. The collection of this material would not be possible without the volunteers who have been monitoring these birds for many years in different citizen science programs throughout Europe and North America.

The birds stay in the Mediterranean

Another relevant result of the study is that in the Mediterranean basin this change in bird communities is not as evident as in the countries of central or northern Europe. First of all, do not forget that the medium temperature it has changed more markedly in the north than in southern Europe.

On the other hand, the Mediterranean has a very heterogeneous, mountainous terrain and landscape, which gives rise to microhabitats and microclimates that allow species to find spaces to live even if the temperature. In addition, not many species arrive in the Mediterranean from Africa, partly because just to the south there are desert environments they have a low diversity and abundance of birds.

Finally, “it must be taken into account that the Mediterranean basin has also undergone a process of afforestation, the Forest has grown and this has made it easier for some species to find a relatively temperate environment to live in, “he concludes. Lluís Brotons, CSIC researcher CREAF.

Source: CREAF

Rights: Creative Commons.