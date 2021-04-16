The climate change law opens a path that will need the best scientific knowledge

On April 7, the Climate Change Commission of the Congress of Deputies approved by a comfortable majority the report of the presentation on the Climate Change and Just Transition Law. The text will now go to the Senate, where, if it is not modified, it will return to Congress for full approval in just a few weeks.

If as a result of the negotiation they were incorporated new amendments, it could be delayed a little more in time, but in any of the cases, everything seems to indicate that in a few months the Spanish climate change law, promised for the first time by the then president of the government Mariano Rajoy in 2008, it will finally become a reality. From then until now the international scene has changed radically.

The Biden Administration has rejoined the Paris Agreement and is issuing clear signals of wanting to regain leadership in international negotiations that it once had, interrupted during the Trump era.

The Next Generation EU recovery program, which establishes that at least 37% of the budget allocated to each Member State must be invested in projects directly related to the ecological transition, also incorporates the principle of do not significantly harm, which implies that 100% of the funds must be dedicated to projects that do not significantly harm the environment.

Zero net carbon emissions by 2050

The goal of the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law is to help Spain comply with its international commitments in the fight against climate change in order to achieve climate neutrality before 2050, for which it aims to “facilitate the decarbonization of the Spanish economy, so as to guarantee the rational and supportive use of our resources, promote adaptation to the impacts of climate change and the implementation of a sustainable development model that generates decent employment and contributes to the reduction of inequalities ” . This idea of just transition, that is, of ecological transition that incorporates the criteria of social justice, can be found on different occasions throughout the article.

For the year 2030 the law sets a series of goals such as reducing emissions of greenhouse gases by at least 23% compared to 1990, doubling the penetration of renewable energy sources in final consumption, reached 42% compared to the current 20%, and achieving an electricity system with at least 74% generation from from renewable energy, compared to 40% today. These goals being important, as they are, the commitment to proceed with their upward revision may be more relevant with the objective of complying with the Paris Agreement. The First checking It will be in 2023, just two years after the approval of the standard.

Mobility, energy and planning

To achieve these objectives, the law incorporates measures in mobility –With a clear commitment to electrification-, the rehabilitation of buildings in the key of energy efficiency, and the limitation of fossil fuels, although this last part has been the subject of debate and controversy due to the acceptance of fossil gas for all transport.

On the other hand, efforts are devoted to adaptation policies, with the Government committing itself to approving every five years a national plan for adaptation to climate change that includes “the identification and evaluation of foreseeable impacts and risks” for “various possible scenarios”.

Likewise, it is established by law that the urban planning and hydrological planning They must take into account climate change, in what is a clear shift from putting natural resources and the development possibilities of cities at the service of sustainability and not the other way around, as has been done.

Involvement of all sectors

Also included in this section is a strategic sector, that of feeding, subject to considerable risks, and in turn also necessitating an entire ecological transition. “On the other hand, they will be designed and included within the National Plan for Adaptation to Climate Change the specific strategic objectives, associated indicators and adaptation measures aimed at mitigating food security risks associated with climate change, including the appearance of emerging food risks. “

The law also advances in something key, the role of the financial sector. Large companies, financial institutions and insurance companies must prepare annual reports on the risks that the transition to a sustainable economy generates for their activity, as well as measures to face them. For his part, Bank of Spain, the National Stock Market Commission and the General Directorate of Insurance and Pension Funds They will have to present, every two years, a joint report on the degree of alignment of the financial sector with the commitments of the Paris Agreement and the EU, as well as a risk assessment for the system.

Finally, in the section on governance, and as they have done in other countries, the law stipulates the creation of a committee of experts on climate change, which must evaluate the evolution of the commitments and make recommendations. This is a practice that neighboring countries have already assumed and the establishment of this committee is the logical translation of the incorporation, as a guiding principle of the law, of the need to have “the best and most recent scientific evidence available, including the latest reports from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) “.

More ambition in the face of tighter deadlines

The law also incorporates the convocation of a citizen assembly with the aim of involving society in the ecological transition, a practice that has already been implemented in countries such as France, Scotland or Ireland, among others.

They have not missed critical voices that demanded more ambition in this regulation and others that claimed slower deadlines to undertake the transition. In any case, as happened with the debate on the Paris Agreement or other similar ones, the law must be considered a first step, the beginning of a path whose ambition and speed will have to be adjusted to the best available knowledge, a key aspect that each Every time it acquires greater centrality in the climate debates and in the public policies that affect it, of which nothing, or almost nothing, is left out.

Cristina Monge She is a political scientist, professor of sociology at the University of Zaragoza. Researcher on governance for the ecological transition at the Basque Center for Climate Change, Itd-UPM, Globernance.