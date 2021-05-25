“The Climate Change Law is a first step, but it needs to be more ambitious”

05/25/2021 at 1:03 PM CEST

Jorge Olcina is Professor of Regional Geographic Analysis and director of the Laboratory of Climatology at the University of Alicante. In his opinion, the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law It is a “minimum agreement”, realistic for the Spanish context, but insufficient to achieve climate decarbonization in 2050, so it will have to continue making progress in the next reviews. On the other hand, it is missing a greater depth in the matter of adaptation and the creation of a “municipal roadmap & rdquor; to prepare city councils for impending climate imbalances.

-This law is approved 10 years late since it was first claimed in Congress. What does a decade mean for climate change?

-It’s a lost decade. It is true that the current Government is not to blame, which is the one that has definitively promoted this law, but Spain has been a decade lost compared to other countries in Europe that have been working on this issue since the beginning of the century practically. It has finally been approved, it is good news, but it had to have been much earlier.

-One of the core objectives of the Climate Change Law is to reduce emissions by 23% compared to 1990 by 2030. Europe defends 55%. It’s enough? Environmental organizations and green formations say no and the Government says it is “consistent”.

-It is consistent with the energy production system and the type of mobility we have in Spain. Perhaps it is a realistic option, but it is not the best option. We would have to go to the goals that Europe had originally set as a measure for the entire European Union in 2030. And, above all, because there is an imperative goal, which is decarbonisation in 2050. There we do have to reach at least the 80% emission reduction. And if in 2030 we are at 30%, it is difficult in 2050 we will reach 80% or more. In other words, it can be understood as a realistic objective in the context in which we are, because we have been lost for years in mitigating climate change, but it could have been a little more demanding.

-Other mitigation measures for that year include that renewable energies represent the final energy consumption of at least 42% and 74% of electricity generation, in addition to putting an end to the exploitation of hydrocarbons and vehicles CO2 emitters. Will it pave the way for climate neutrality by 2050?

-Let’s say yes, it is the way in the right direction. I believe that the law is a minimum agreement. At least we already have a first law in Spain of these characteristics and it will surely have to be revised and expanded in its aims in the coming decades, but we already have a basic text. But it is true that if we compare ourselves with other European countries, and above all taking into account the 2030 and 2050 goals, then we are hardly going to get there. You have to think that Spain has never complied with the Kyoto protocol, we signed it and we have never been able to comply with it, we have had to go to the purchase of emissions and thanks to that we have “complied & rdquor ;, but it has been falsifying reality. Spain is a country that in these years of crisis or in the pandemic we have always issued above what we should.

-In less than two years, the first revision, always upward, of the goals of this law will take place, both in mobility, energy or adaptation. Do you agree with these regular reviews or would you have gone for ambitious goals from the start?

-Maybe it is not possible either, from what he said. Spain is unique in that sense. So far we have not had a climate change law, we have not fulfilled Kyoto any year & mldr; therefore, it is good that a continuous assessment of the objectives is made. Hopefully in these years we will be surprised by the results of the law and we can have increasingly ambitious goals. It does not seem bad to me that it is checked every little bit.

-The law dictates that municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants and islands must create Low Emission Zones in 2023. A model that justice has recently annulled in Madrid. In this sense, he defends that the norm falls short.

-Yes. Everything is all this is a path of no return and, no matter how much judicial decisions back off this type of emission reduction plans in historic centers or congested traffic areas & mldr; this sooner or later has to develop with even more momentum. Climate change, deep down, is a cultural issue and we have to start changing our mentality of wanting to drive everywhere, of wanting to travel the city center by car & mldr; that goes into times past. Now we have to bet on another type of mobility, collective transport, electric mobility.

-The waterfront is one of the areas most threatened by climate imbalances and this law aims to “increase its resilience & rdquor ;, for example, limiting extensions to concessions to occupy the maritime public domain. With a rise rate of more than three millimeters per year, what are the most urgent adaptation measures?

-The progressive rise in sea level is there and you have to monitor it and review it year after year with a continuous diagnosis. But what worries me the most is the effect of maritime storms, which is proven to be having a higher frequency of development than a few decades ago. In 2017, here in the Mediterranean we had a storm, in 2020 we were affected by the storm Gloria & mldr; Now every three, four years we notice that a large maritime storm is affecting the coastline. And there the final bet will be to review the 2013 Coastal Law and reduce the concession periods of 75 years that were approved in its day. On the Spanish coast and in the Mediterranean, which is where it is being noticed the most, and it is no longer so much the rise in the annual millimeters of sea level, but the most frequent effect of waves, of maritime storms that do generate damage in the coastline, they break infrastructures, they reach the houses on the first line & mldr; that’s what needs to be solved.

-You consider that being in the European Union is being the main incentive for Spain to catch up on climate change. Without the community umbrella, would evolution be slower?

-With environmental issues in general. All Spanish environmental policy, fortunately, has been determined by European directives, because, if not, we would have gone at a much slower pace and we would not be on many issues of water and waste as we are now, in an advanced position, by effect of the directives, which we have to comply with.

-In short, do you think the law responds to the climate emergency?

-It is a hopeful first step because, for the first time, our country has a legal instrument to apply measures to confront the climate change process, but it will need continuous reviews, to set more ambitious objectives.

-What remains in the inkwell?

-In my opinion, this law has fallen a bit short in all the adaptation part. Just as he dedicates many articles to mitigation and the energy issue, the same does not happen in the adaptation part. And I think that there it has fallen short, because, as well as the cities of more than 50,000 [habitantes] To select low-emission zones, I believe that all Spanish cities with at least 10,000 inhabitants should have been forced to draw up a climate change adaptation plan, that is, a large ‘municipal roadmap’ with actions in economic and territorial planning matters to adapt to the effects of climate change.

-That is, it did not depend on the initiative of a municipal corporation.

-Yes, because reality shows that municipal initiatives are always voluntary, it depends on the party that governs & mldr; If we leave it to the fate of the municipalities, the impact that this will have will be minimal.

-And what actions should be included?

-Those plans would be the great roadmap of a city council in terms of adaptation to climate change. All urban policy should be adapted to future climatic conditions, economic activities that take place in the municipality must also be adapted & mldr; In climate change there are two solutions: one, the energy part, controlling emissions and others, that is what we call mitigation. On the other hand, as we are seeing that the pace of these energy decisions is very slow and emissions remain uncontrolled worldwide and the effect of climate change is going to manifest itself in the coming years and decades, what we have to do is prepare territories to minimize the impact. This is what is called adaptation. This second part is what I see has been less developed in the legal text. It is necessary to do a very detailed monitoring of the territories at the local level so that the measures are adapted to the uniqueness of each space.

It may interest you: The ten keys to the Climate Change Law in Spain