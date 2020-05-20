The Climate Change Law is a previous and necessary step to continue with the decarbonisation strategy and the fulfillment of the objectives signed in the Paris Agreement, said the director general of the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Mobility ( AEDIVE), Arturo Pérez de Lucia.

This law is the prelude to a whole battery of structural measures that, in the opinion of the employers of electric mobility, must reinforce the document, such as the imminent publication of MOVES2020 and a green tax reform that puts in value the different actions related to the electric mobility that sends the right signals to the market.

AEDIVE values ​​the efforts aimed at promoting the development of a public rapid recharge infrastructure and also that of recharging linked through fundamental mechanisms such as the Technical Building Code.

QUESTION. How do you assess the deadlines for achieving the 2050 goals?

ANSWER. In our opinion, this is a reasonable period of time, which is also a reasonable time for the Spanish automotive industry, which has positively valued the draft law, as it allows the long-term objectives set by the European Union to be placed at the legal level and because it is the starting point that allows transforming those objectives into realities through concrete actions. Therefore, the first thing is to recognize the effort made by the Administration and with the leadership of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has been made so that Spain is at the forefront of an impulse of this nature in the European environment.

Q. What are the aspects that you would highlight?

R. This Climate Change Law values ​​electric mobility not only as an axis of sustainable mobility, zero emissions in propulsion and with a very favorable energy mix in Spain, above 70% emission-free today, but also as an axis energy efficiency in the promotion of renewable energy, distributed generation, energy storage and self-consumption, in a world with increasing electricity demand.

Q. And the priorities?

R. Undoubtedly, the priorities should be focused on reinforcing on the one hand the Spanish industrial and technological fabric to try to attract investment and with it the production of zero-emission vehicles in Spain, which maintain that level of ambition in the Automotive industry that is leading our country. for years as a nucleus of competitiveness and employment; likewise, in promoting the deployment of a public electric vehicle recharging network that consolidates the work carried out so far by the different operators.

Q. What other measures would you highlight?

R. On the demand side, it is essential to match the objectives of this Law with a green tax reform that meets the criteria of who pollutes, pays. All this, accompanied by the development of strategies that promote zero-emission mobility services to make sense of low-emission areas in populations from 50,000 inhabitants onwards through intermodality solutions with public transport, such as shared mobility.

And accompanying these measures, the publication of MOVES2020 to launch incentives that offer adequate messages towards electric mobility, also supporting companies and municipalities to develop plans for transport to work and motorcycle and electric bicycle systems compatible with new needs mobility.

