On Wednesday, April 21, the expected live interview with Rocío Carrasco, framed within the serial documentary, Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive, which is being broadcast on Telecinco and in which she narrates her abuse experience by Antonio David Flores.

The regular broadcast chapters it was interrupted to receive Rocío Carrasco on the Mediaset sets, ready to answer all kinds of questions from journalists and other professionals about her story.

Mercedes Milá has raised her voice and has publicly supported Rocío through a post he has shared on his Instagram profile. The Catalan has written an extensive text that began like this: “The brightness of the truth: Last night Rocío Carrasco it was once again the clearest voice of the thousands of destroyed women In our country. They recognized themselves because they know that he is telling the truth. “

It accompanied his declaration of a photo of Rocío and another of Adrián Madrid and Óscar Cornejo, owners of La Fábrica de la Tele, in charge of producing the documentary for Mediaset.

“And each story is the same as the other. Each pain and helplessness repeats and clones. Child manipulation is his masterpiece. They go so far as to deny the mother as far as the father gets them to do so and she realizes everything and keep quiet so as not to damage them more, so as not to lose them “, continues to explain Mercedes.

It also emphasizes that the weapons that society has to protect women from this situation not always used properly. “Seen what was seen last night, they are full of black holes “, Add. He also praises Rocío’s decision to join La Fábrica de la Tele and launches a little taunt to Mediaset: “Helped by them (Adrián Madrid and Óscar Cornejo) and all his extraordinary team, she illuminates with her truth the Mediaset sets where so many lies had grown for twenty years. “

Mercedes Milá waiting to see the interview with Rocío Carrasco LAMETAZO / INSTAGRAM

Milá participated yesterday in the interview with Rocío, sending a video question. “What has to happen to compensate you such an exercise in sincerity And of nudity? “, was the question that the presenter threw to the daughter of the Jury.