The clean that Joan Laporta prepares at Barça has names and surnames

TO Joan Laporta He was so upset with what happened in the final stretch of the season, that no one doubts it: there will be a good clean in the locker room of FC Barcelona.

“A cycle has ended and we are entering a process of renewal”said the Barça president this Monday night at the Catalan sports gala. And the changes are going to be important, very important. While waiting to see what Leo Messi decides about his renewal, a matter that greatly affects planning, there are few players who will follow 100% of the Blaugranas next season. Only Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ilaix Moriba, Ronald Araujo and Óscar Mingueza are non-transferable. The continuity of the rest of Barça footballers will depend on what offers there are for them and the predisposition they have to lower some emoluments that Laporta considers out of the market.

Antoine Griezmann

His departure It depends on what happens with Messi. If the Argentine leaves, the Frenchman will stay and do it with stripes, because his season has not been bad, he has gone from less to more and without Leo next to him he will win in the hierarchy. If he stays, the club is willing to negotiate if a high offer comes in. He is probably the player with the highest market value among those considered not essential.

Ousmane Dembélé

This season has seen the best version of the French winger. More focused, his incisive and vertical football has finally appeared, although with too much irregularity. Finish contract in one year, so if you do not renew, your exit is more than likely. His youth (he turned 24 last Saturday), his call-up with the French team and having spent a season with hardly any injuries make him have a very interesting market.

Philippe Coutinho

The most expensive signing in the history of Barça and one of the most ruinous businesses of the entity. He began having prominence with Koeman, this campaign, showing some flashes of his great quality but far from the decisive player that was seen in Liverpool. However, an injury in late 2020 slowed his progression and he has not played since. Laporta is very clear that starting it is a priority to get rid of his very high record, but it will not be easy to sell him. Not at least getting an interesting amount, something very necessary for the entity culé.

Miralem Pjanic

It is clear that the Pjanic-Arthur barter was more for financial engineering than for sporting reasons. The Bosnian does not want to continue – he has barely had minutes – and his high record is a problem for Barça. Of course, he is not such a veteran player (he is 31 years old) and his poster in Europe is good.

Samuel Umtiti

Of the center-back who triumphed in his first two years there is no trace left: injuries have devastated him. Another complex case, because despite the fact that he is still young (27 years old) and was the starter of a world champion like France in 2018, everyone knows his history of injuries and his record (he charges 12 million euros) is also very elevated. Be that as it may, the intention is that it comes out in the summer, yes or yes.

Martin Braithwaite

Nobody disputes his delivery, but everyone is clear that nor is it a nine of the level of a club like Barça. Any offer for the Danish will be welcomed.

Junior firpo

He was about to leave last season. Another signing that went wrong and that he has not justified what was paid for him (18 million euros plus 12 in variables to Betis). Of course, his youth (24 years) makes getting a good amount for him feasible … as long as Jordi Alba continues.

Jordi lba

His great performance and his connection with Messi they play in their favor. But his file (12 million annually) is a problem. Laporta will try to renegotiate it with that of L’Hospitalet.

Sergi Roberto

His season, conditioned by injuries, has been a disaster. His very high salary (close to 10 million) makes his departure a priority. If not, they will try to convince you of a reduction in your emoluments.

Riqui Puig

The promising youth squad has too much time spending a lot more time on the bench and in the stands than in the field. A transfer to calibrate their conditions is the intention of Barcelona.

Sergio Busquets

Another veteran who has had a good season, especially in his final stretch. But, as in the case of Alba, Laporta wants Busquets, who earns around 15 million euros, their emoluments are lowered.

Gerard Piqué

His case is the most complex. Laporta wants him to lower his salary … but Piqué already agreed to that same request when renewed his contract in October last year until 2024 with a token close to six million a year, far from the amounts of other heavyweights. Of course, if he does not play a certain number of games, this contract ends in 2022. Possible measure of pressure from Laporta?

Matheus fernandes

What stay on the Barça squad is a joke in bad taste and the best example of the disastrous sports management of the previous board.