The ‘clean’ begins in Toluca with five casualties

MEXICO CITY.

Through a statement on social networks, Toluca officially announced the departure of five players for the 2021 Apertura. They are Gastón Sauro, Pablo López, Enrique Triverio, Joao Plata and Paolo Yrizar, who failed to convince the coaching staff commanded by Hernán Cristante, in addition to seeing very little activity with the team.

The central defender, Gastón Sauro, had a right knee injury that took him away from the courts all semester. Although he saw activity with the U-20 in some games, he was not contemplated by Hernán Cristante.

Same case of the Uruguayan player, Pablo López, who was on loan for a year from Defensor Sporting. Despite the little shown, it only saw activity in 24 minutes during Guard1anes 2021.

After your loan for Querétaro, Enrique Triverio sought to recover his best version that he showed in 2015. Far from those times added more than 1,200 minutes without scoring a goal, so the scarlet board decided not to renew his contract.

The Ecuadorian midfielder, Joao Plata, arrived with uncertainty at the Red Devils, after his constant problems of indiscipline and also had not played for a year. It was thought of as a solution to the team’s lack of offensive creativity, but it failed to earn a spot in the starting eleven and saw no activity.

The Mexican team of youth categories, Paolo Yrizar, arrived on loan in this Guard1anes 2021 to compete with Michael Estrada and Enrique Triverio. He played nine games, counting the playoffs and the league, but did not enter into Toluca’s plans.

With these casualties, the scarlet team releases four places for foreigners, two of which have already been filled with the additions of Ian González and Braian Samudio. Two more highs are also expected to strengthen the team in the middle and defensive zone.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.