The classifications and results of the Volta a Catalunya

03/28/2021

On at 14:27 CEST

The Volta Catalunya 2021 On Sunday, March 28, lived the last stage of the test with the classic tour of the city of Barcelona. The cyclist Thomas de Gendt, of Lotto Soudal, he won the seventh stage with a time of three hours, six minutes and ten seconds.

The British Adam Yates, from INEOS-Grenadiers, was the winner of the Volta a Catalunya 45 seconds ahead of his teammate, the Australian Richie porte. For its part, the Portuguese Geraint thomas He completed the overall podium for the British team 49 seconds from first place.

The first Spanish in the general classification has been the Murcian Alejandro Valverde, from the Movistar Team, who finished the test in fifth position 1 minute and 46 seconds behind the winner.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION VOLTA 2021

1 A. Yates IGD 26:16:41

2 R. Porte IGD at 00:45

3 G. Thomas IGD at 00:49

4 A. Valverde MOV at 01:03

5 W. Kelderman BOH at 1:03

CLASSIFICATION STAGE 7 VOLTA 2021

MOUNTAIN CLASSIFICATION

1 E. Chaves BEX 50 points

2 A. Yates IGD 40 p.

3 K. Bouwman TJV 33 p.

4 G. Thomas IGD 30 p.

5 A. Valverde MOV 28 p.

POINTS CLASSIFICATION

1 E. Chaves BEX 16 p.

2 A. Yates IGD 10 points

4 L. Kämna BOH 10 p.

3 R. Dennis IGD 10 p.

5 P. Sagan BOH 10 p.

YOUTH CLASSIFICATION

1 J. Almeida DQT a xx: xx: xx

2 L. Hamilton BEX at 00:27

3 H. Vanhoucke LOT at 00:47

4 B. Mcnulty UAD at 01:12

5 S. Buitrago BAH at 04:10

CLASSIFICATION BY TEAMS

1 INEOS xx: xx: xx

2 BIKEEXCHANGE at 00:36

3 MOVISTAR TEAM at 09:13

4 TEAM JUMBO VISMA at 23:03

5 EF EDUCATION NIPPO at 12:45 PM