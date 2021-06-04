The classics return to Jarama this weekend

News

If you like classic racing cars, you cannot miss the appointment of June 5 and 6 at the Jarama circuit. The Jarama Classic Races are finally back to the delight of the fans.

At last the public returns to Jarama for a weekend of classic cars on the Madrid circuit. The Jarama Classic Races 2021 will take place on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 June and promise a unique show to the fans.

Due to the current situation, the capacity for the Jarama Classic Races 2021 will be smaller than usual, so you better hurry to reserve your tickets for the Jarama Classic Races 2021, in which classic competition models with Top-level veteran Spanish pilots.

What events will there be at the Jarama Classic Races 2021?

The agenda for this weekend at the Jarama Classic Races will be very complete with several events that will delight the public. Specifically, those who attend on June 5 and 6 will be able to enjoy the following plan:

Historic Endurance, a contest in which we will be able to see vehicles from the 60s and 70s in action divided into four categories and where the Porsche 911 or Ford Escorts will once again hit the Madrid asphalt throughout the two scheduled races.

Super 7 By Toyo Tires, which using Caterham replicas of the mythical Lotus 7, houses among its ranks several of the best pilots in Portugal who will meet up to four times during the weekend. Check all the schedules in this link.

Iberian Supercars GT4 + TCR, which was born from the union of the GT4 South European and the TCR Ibérico to form one of the most attractive championships on the Iberian Peninsula, where fans will be able to see at the same time the powerful Audi R8 LMS GT4 or Mercedes AMG GT4 with some of the most spectacular touring cars in the world, such as the Cupra TCR or Peugeot 308. Two 45-minute races and pure adrenaline.

Group 1 + MINI + Carrera the 80s. It is a three in one. On the one hand, Group 1 cars, a category that was carried out between 1975 and 1981 with cars that hardly allow any modifications with respect to the homologation form. On the other, historical minis that will delight the most nostalgic. Finally, the ‘Carrera de los 80`s’ will take us to one of the golden ages of the European circuits.

RACE Touring Car Championship (CRT). Two races for Division 1 and another two races for Division 2, all of them on Saturday, with some of the best Spanish drivers in passionate duels thanks to the great rivalry in each of their groups.

