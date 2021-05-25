The classic YouTube video “Charlie Bit My Finger” is sold as NFT

The fever for NFTs has a new contender: the YouTube video “Charlie Bit My Finger.”

This classic sold as NFT for just over $ 760,000 or just over 15 million pesos (exchange rate at 19.85 pesos per dollar).

The YouTube video “Charlie Bit My Finger”

The famous bite of a baby to his brother lasts just under a minute; however, its value as an NFT or Non Fungible Token skyrocketed.

The YouTube video “Charlie Bit My Finger” is a home recording that reached a millionaire price (converted to pesos) for its characteristic based on blockchain which makes it unforgetable.

NFTs are digital objects associated with a unique certificate of authenticityThat is why they can be sold for thousands or millions of dollars at public auctions.

The so-called blockchain is the same technology used by the cryptocurrencies What bitcoin or dogecoin to maintain its value during transactions.

The moment of two brothers

The YouTube video “Charlie Bit My Finger” shows nothing more than a moment of interaction between two English brothers.

Sitting one after the other, the older one inserts his finger into Charlie’s mouth, who with a notorious satisfaction bites it almost instantly.

The moment was recorded and posted on YouTube in 2007, this week, 14 years later, it became news.

The auction of a classic

The sale of the YouTube video “Charlie Bit My Finger” was reduced to a confrontation between two users of this video platform, “mememaster” Y “3fmusic“, For the purchase of the NFT.

Ultimately, it was “3fmusic” that won by bidding $ 760,999 for the classic internet video.

This user paid almost $ 500,000 in early May for the NFT of the meme known as “Disaster Girl”.

Here is the story of the sale of the “Disaster Girl” meme.

The video of the English brothers, which has more than 883 million views, is one of the most popular YouTube videos.

Soon it will leave the platform because the Davies-Carr family, the author thereof, will remove it after the sale.

The buyer is now “the sole owner of this loving piece of internet history” although, it has already been copied and shared multiple times around the world.

Memes, tweets and even playlists are NFT

This video joins the list of NFTs sold in recent weeks.

Is new trend of acquiring non-tangible digital files grows as users or buyers feel confidence in blockchain technology.

Possessing certificates of originality of digital files is a trend that some have taken advantage of, such as Jack dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, who sold his first tweet for 2.9 million dollars, yes, a Malaysian businessman paid that amount for the text: “Just setting up my twttr”.

Large companies such as Fox Entertainment, which will launch the first animated series developed with blockchain technology, together with the mind of the creator of the animated series Rick and Morty.