The classic Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (2021) is close to 120 euros in AliExpress

The new version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 arrives with more power, Android 11 and a scandal price on AliExpress.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 launched in 2019 was a true best seller, but in 2021 a new version has arrived to improve its power and other aspects. Now him Redmi Note 8 (2021) it can be yours for only 122 euros in AliExpress, without having to have an exclusive coupon or adhere to a time limit.

There are several differences between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (2021) and the Redmi Note 8 (2019) that support the purchase of the first of them. The main one is the increase in power, with a processor MediaTek Helio G85 that promises a good performance. In addition, the new version comes directly with Android 11 so you can enjoy all the news of the operating system. But there is more, watch out.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (2021)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note updated in 2021 equips a screen 6.3 inch LCD, that is, a smaller size than usual in the current market. It is a panel with resolution Full HD +, so you can see the content well. Your brain is a chip MediaTek Helio G85, chosen to give that extra power compared to the 2019 version. It is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, expandable by microSD. Your operating system, as we have mentioned, is MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

6.3-inch LCD screen, Full HD + MediaTek Helio G processor 854 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage Quadruple rear camera 4,000 mAh battery, 18W

For its price, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (2021) is a fairly complete terminal in terms of cameras, with a 48 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. The battery is 4,000 mAh, and supports a fast charge of 18W. To all this we add details such as fingerprint reader, Dual SIM, USB-C port and 3.5 mm headphone jack. This is how this update of the Redmi Note 8 is completed, which comes to please the fans who took up to 25 million units sold, and that can be yours for 122 euros on AliExpress.

