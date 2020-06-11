The classic role of Pathfinder Kingmaker is heading to PS4 and Xbox One. In these impressions we tell you everything you need to know about this RPG that gives you freedom to explore a dangerous world of fantasy. Adapting it to consoles has not been an easy task, but its managers promise that it will be worth it.

About two years have passed since Pathfinder Kingmaker debuted on computers. Developed by Owlcat Games, supposed a little joy among fans of the classic western role. Her world was familiar but new at the same time. Exploring its valleys, dungeons, and catacombs was exciting; also discover the story that the game wanted to tell us. Along with Pillars of Eternity or Tyrany, Pathfinder Kingmaker was another of the titles that led to the resurgence of a way of doing RPG in which numbers, tables, reading and calculation were essential to win battles and to advance. But despite the fact that the game was correct in its presentation and in the way it made its own the inspirations of the games from Black Isle Studios and many others, it had a very aggressive difficulty curve combined with an enormous difficulty in interpreting everything. What was happening on screen, especially in the most complicated fights. And here is the great challenge of what this Definitive Edition is proposing that we have already had the opportunity to see in action: how this problem is solved when bringing the game to consoles?

Pathfinder Kingmaker: Definitive Edition is one of those video games that shows that they have been created for PC and to be played with a mouse. Its interface combines the ideas of these titles with the sensations that the board games, pencil, paper and cards transmit that in turn inspired Baldur’s Gate and all its children. But Pathfinder Kingmaker goes one step further in complexityBecause the huge range of options to be executed is sometimes reminiscent of an MMORPG like Final Fantasy XIV. Transferring a title with these characteristics to Playstation 4 and Xbox One is not easy. We must offer a flexible and agile game system, ensure that the entire scene is well interpreted and that the navigation through each item in its menu is comfortable and pleasant. During the presentation, Alexander Mishulin attested to this difficultyHe was aware of it, but stressed that the studio went to great lengths to achieve an enjoyable gameplay experience with controls because he wanted many more people to get closer to his game.

The truth is that apparently, Pathfinder Kingmaker: Definitive Edition will play well on consolesBut we will still have to make an effort to understand everything that happens, what possibilities we have and how we can take advantage of it. The game is still pretty opaque, for better or for worse. And I will not come in Spanish.

Switching from real time to shifts

The battles in Pathfinder Kingmaker: Definitive Edition are long and complex for the most part, but there are others that are more affordable. It is because of that the video game enables two combat modes as we could see in Dragon Age: Inquisition. Without ever changing the camera’s point of view, which is kept overhead and isometric, in real-time combat we will move our allies directly and make quick decisions. We will make mistakes and we will not be so fine, but it will help us to advance in case the situation allows it.

However, the fun of Pathfinder Kingmaker: Definitive Edition are their turn-based fighting. Owlcat Games has adapted its interface and control to make the experience as pleasant as possible. On the left we have a vertical column in which the turns corresponding to each friend or enemy will appear. At the bottom of the screen are our skills represented by an icon, a name to interpret its use and a series of quick shortcuts. On the screen we will have a mouse pointer that we will move with the stick. With him we will select the character, where he moves and who he attacks. These movements and attacks reinforce its readability with dashed lines so that we understand what is happening, which helps us understand our actions.

Owlcat Games seeks to create a more enjoyable gaming experience on consoles for more people to enjoy Pathfinder KingmakerAlexander Mishulin played several fights using this type of game. He, of course, is an advanced player, so it didn’t cost him the least to get around menus and throughout the interface. The game is still just as opaque. No clear explanations are given about the states our characters suffer on the screen or about what each skill does. For this you have to stop, immerse yourself in the explanation shown separately and have patience. That is, although the adaptation of a console controller looks good and seems perfectly playable, no concessions have been made nor has the experience been casualized. We continue to have the full and original Pathfinder Kingmaker experience.

What does the final version add to the original

The most complex part of Pathfinder Kingmaker: Definitive Edition, which is to move the game from PC to consoles, seems well resolved. Once you know the ins and outs of the game, enjoying it seems comfortable, but moving with a mouse isn’t the same as a controller, making long battles even more so. Anyway, the experience seems to remain satisfactory for those looking for a tough, uncompromising classic western RPG.

Pathfinder Kingmaker: Definitive Edition offer the same content with all downloadable that were incorporated into the original game. These two years of difference have allowed the studio to adapt their game to the command with an experience that seems satisfactory without sacrificing the original spirit of the game, in addition to working clearly on the promising Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous that successfully overcame its campaign on Kickstarter. They have also taken advantage to fix some problems of the original title and fix any small bug that it might have.

During the presentation, the creative director was asked if we could watch the game on Nintendo Switch. He replied that the console seems to him a very interesting system for this type of games, but that the technical challenge of achieving it is so great that for now they do not consider it. Without denying it categorically, we were summoned to enjoy it on PS4 or Xbox One if we wanted to do it on a console. Definitely. Pathfinder Kingmaker: Definitive Edition he has not sacrificed anything of his soul to jump to console. It remains a demanding title that requires patience, concentration and know-how. The adaptation of its interface seems successful to immerse us in its intricate battles. Unfortunately, a Spanish translation has not been added, but if you want a role-playing challenge and have no problem with the language, stay tuned for this release.