The classic DOOMs for PS4 and Switch will have editions in physical format | Gaming

Limited Run Games announces physical editions of all three classic DOOM games for PS4 and Switch, including a collector’s edition packed with extras.

Classic DOOM games are available in the digital stores of PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, but if you want to have them in physical format (and take several gift extras), pay attention to the editions that Limited Run Games is preparing. This publisher from the United States (which also ships to Spain) makes physical and special editions of digital games.

In this case, it’s the first three DOOM games (DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3), available for PS4 (disc) and Nintendo Switch (cartridge) in single and collector’s editions.

Finally @DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 are together in one package – DOOM: The Classics Collection for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Pre-orders open on Friday, April 2 at 10am ET. See you in Hell! pic.twitter.com/40IfF1Sy9L – Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 29, 2021

The simple editing It costs $ 29.99 (€ 25.49) and has a reversible cover and full-color instruction manual.

On the other hand, the collector’s edition It costs $ 79.99 (€ 67.99) and includes all of this:

Game in physical format (with instruction manual and reversible cover) Replica of a Steelbook metal card Keychain with the case of the marine 3 art prints of 22×15 cm Reprint of the original 16-page comic from 1996, originally sold in the box set id Anthology 8GB floppy disk USB

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

You can reserve both editions on the Limited Run Games website, and will be available for four weeks. During this period, unlimited reservations will be accepted: the number of reservations that are requested will be produced, and they will arrive between 4 and 5 months later.

Limited Run Games has also prepared physical editions of games like No More Heroes, which can still be pre-ordered. In another vein, today we have offered you the analysis of the new DOOM 3 VR, which you can play on PS VR.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.