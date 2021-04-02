The classic compass returns to Google Maps, and we clarify all its functions | Technology

The classic compass returns to the Google Maps application on Android, and we tell you the two key functions it has in our navigation.

The Google Maps compass It has always been one of the small features that have been present in the application since its inception, but incomprehensibly those of Mountain View decided to do without it at the beginning of 2019, something that the user community did not like too much.

One of the features that have gone unnoticed after the last update of Google Maps, including functionalities related to ecology such as routes or air quality, It is the reincorporation of the classic compass, at least in the application for Android phones.

If you do not have it available, it is because you have not yet updated Google Maps to the latest version, but basically the compass looks the same as always, and now it is located right below the option that allows us to silence voice prompts and above the button that helps us to report incidents, they show from AndroidPolice.

In order for the compass icon to appear on the right side of the interface, you must have previously started a navigation through the map, and in addition to working as a lifelong compass, it also has another additional feature.

The second use, and perhaps one that you did not know, is that if you click on the compass cone the map will be shown to us always facing north, so that it stops rotating and thus we can more efficiently find that street that resists us so much.

Google decided to remove the compass from the application to make the interface much cleaner, but in view of the constant demand from the community and the increasingly pronounced inclusion of other buttons, they have wanted to regain their presence.