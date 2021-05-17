The classic Caterham Seven will also have a 100% electric variant in 2023

Caterham was the latest manufacturer to enter the battery-powered vehicle market, despite the fact that its full range is limited to one model that has been in production since the 1950s, the fireproof Caterham Seven.

Caterham is a very particular manufacturer, as its complete range boils down to different mechanical versions of the same model, the iconic Caterham Seven, which is nothing more than the reissue of the classic Lotus Seven manufactured between 1954 and 1973 and whose license was acquired by the Crawley manufacturer in 1973.

So, like Morgan, which until a couple of years ago was limited to making its models on the same chassis without practically changes for more than 80 years, Caterham has been assembling the same model for almost half a century, since despite having launched numerous editions and special versions, at a basic level, the Seven is still the same that Colin Chapman presented in the mid-1950s.

The Caterham range will soon be expanded with new electric variants.

Although Caterham already announced a couple of years ago his intentions to create a pure electric variant of his only model, it has not been until now that Graham Macdonald, the CEO of the British company, has confirmed that it is already on its way by revealing a more precise date from the arrival of this battery-powered variant of its open two-seater, next year 2023.

Electric but performance

In principle, this new variant will be based on the current Caterham Seven and will have a 100% electrical mechanical scheme of which no details have been revealed for now, although they have confirmed that it will try to stay true to its original spirit and that its performance level It will live up to the company’s current flagship version, the Caterham Seven Superlight 620R. This version is equipped with a supercharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that delivers 315 hp and that it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 96 km / h (0-60 mph) in just 2.79 seconds.

The electric variant will arrive sometime in 2023 and will feature a mechanical set provided by external companies, just as it now uses mechanics from other manufacturers, such as Ford. For now the British firm is still looking for suppliers for these items.