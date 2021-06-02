The classic cars that have become more expensive, do you know them? | Motor

The classic market is growing non-stop and within it, these are the classic cars that have increased their value the most since they arrived in the world.

That the classic car market is growing unstoppably is something known to all, but how far is the madness reaching? In NetCredit they have analyzed the price of 24,000 vehicles in the last 15 years and have created a list with the classics that have increased their value the most, both in percentage and in net price.

By percentage, this is the top 10 most appreciated vehicles:

Model Price in 2006 Price in 2021 Percentage increase Siata 200CS (1952 – 1958) $ 20,000 $ 680,000 3,300% Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 (1993) $ 42,900 $ 1,350,000 $ 3,047% Porsche 356 Gmund (1948 – 1949) $ 83,000 $ 2,500 $ .000 2,912% McLaren F1 LM (1995) $ 1,350,000 $ 26,500,000 $ 1,863% McLaren F1 (1992 – 1998) $ 1,150,000 $ 21,500,000 1.770% Porsche 356 (1950) $ 83,000 $ 1,500,000 $ 1,707 % Denzel WD Super 1300 (1957 – 1959) $ 43,000 $ 525,000 1,121% Ferrari California LWB (1958 – 1959) $ 1,800,000 $ 21,900,000 1,117% Porsche 356 1500S (1951) $ 67,000 $ 775,000 $ 1,057% Denzel WD International 1500 (1957 – 1959) $ 50,000 $ 545,000 990%

On the other hand, if we attend to absolute value, these are the cars that occupy the top 10 positions:

Car Price in 2006 Price in 2021 Increase in value Ferrari 250 GTO SI (1962 – 1964) $ 12,500,000 $ 70,000,000 $ 57,500,000 Ferrari GTO SII 330 1962 – 1963) $ 10,000,000 $ 47,000,000 $ 37,000,000 $ Shelby Cobra Daytona (1965) $ 5,000,000 $ 30,600,000 $ 25,600,000 McLaren F1 LM (1995) $ 1,350,000 $ 26,500,000 $ 25,150,000 Ferrari 330 LMB (1963) $ 8,000,000 $ 30,500,000 $ 22,500,000 Ferrari 250 California SWB (1960 – 1961) $ 2,750,000 $ 23,500,000 $ 20,750,000 McLaren F1 (1992 – 1998) $ 1,150,000 $ 21,500,000 $ 20,350,000 Ferrari 250 California LWB ( 1958 – 1959) $ 1,800,000 $ 21,900,000 $ 20,100,000 Ferrari 250 TR (1957 – 1958) $ 7,000,000 $ 25,000,000 $ 18,000,000 Ferrari 250 LM (1963 – 1965) $ 4,500,000 20,500. $ 000 $ 16,000,000

