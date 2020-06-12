Ap, Afp and Europa Press

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, June 11, 2020, p. a10

Madrid. Soccer will revive in Spain when Sevilla and Betis meet today in the resumption of the tournament after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the second league of the big five to return to the fields after Germany.

Faced with an empty Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, the Andalusian classic between Real Betis and Sevilla will be in charge of raising the curtain on day 28 of the Spanish League, which was suspended on March 12 due to the increasing number of infections that At that time it was lashing the Iberian country.

What comes now carries the excitement of a city, of a game that is historic, because it is the first time that it will be faced in these circumstances, said Julen Lopetegui, strategist for Sevilla.

I would prefer the fans, but we have to deal with this situation and we will face it, said Real Betis coach Joan Francesc Ferrer Rubi.

The Mexican Andrés Guardado, as well as the Argentine and former American player, Guido Rodríguez, are emerging to be part of the Betis starting lineup. In contrast, the also tricolor Diego Lainez, who recently turned 20, will not be considered for the duel due to muscle problems.

Sevilla, third in the general table to 11 points from the leader, Barcelona, ​​will seek to get three units that will consolidate him among the positions of access to the Champions League.

League matches are expected to take place every day until the season ends on July 19. As part of the sanitary protocol, all players and coaches will undergo Covid-19 tests before each match.

Virtual audiences and screaming – similar to video games – will replace fans on television. Viewers will have the option to watch the game without an audience or with virtual fans in the stands.

The stadiums will remain empty for the moment, although the League has not ruled out approving fan access before the end of the season if Spain keeps the pandemic under control. In addition, the government has gradually lifted the confinement restrictions it imposed in March.

Barcelona coach Quique Setién acknowledged that it is difficult to predict how the League will continue after the unusual circumstances for which it was suspended, but that the fact that he returns is reason to celebrate.

The official restart occurred on Wednesday with the complement of the Second Division duel between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete, which stopped in December after Rayo fans shouted Nazi at a Ukrainian player from Albacete.

Meanwhile, the first two divisions of women’s football in Spain obtained the status of professional competitions, announced the governing body of this football in the European country.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation indicated that rules will be defined on the minimum working conditions that participants will have to meet in terms of budget, contracts and wages.