The classic Abarth 1000 SP is resurrected with this sharp, retro-styled open sports car

The Stellantis classics division in Italy has unveiled a very attractive and special prototype, an open roadster that tries to pay homage to the classic Abarth 1000 SP of the 1960s. Although the models are very different in many respects, the truth is that both the technical approach and the style of the new prototype are very reminiscent of the original.

The Heritage division of the Italian brands of FCA Group, today already Stellantis, has presented a very attractive and exciting prototype with the emblems of Abarth that pays tribute to one of the most radical models of this small Italian manufacturer, the Abarth 1000 SP.

The smartest of you may have already realized that we are not facing a true new model but rather a reworked variant of the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, of which still retains some elements and features. This has not been confirmed by the company in its brief press release, but both what we can see and the specifications of the model fully coincide with the defunct Alfa Romeo mid-engined sports car.

The new Abarth 1000 SP next to the original.

Alfa Romeo 4C

This has a carbon frame as a central core behind which it is located a supercharged 1.75-liter 4-cylinder engine delivering 240 hp. Specifications that can only correspond to the Alfa Romeo 4C. From this it also inherits elements such as the position of the side air intakes, the doors, the rear-view mirrors, the windshield or the circular taillights.

Building on the lines of the Alfa model, Italian designers have created a much sharper silhouette with various elements taken directly from the classic Abarth 1000 SP, as is the case with the air intakes and the black grooves on the front hood, the circular taillights and the treatment of the flat panel at the rear, as well as the black metallic roll bar.

The result is a very attractive roadster-style prototype, almost a small boat, which unfortunately it will remain a simple exercise of style. Which is a shame, because in our opinion it is interesting enough to make a limited edition of the model.