The classic 10.2-inch iPad and Eighth Generation is discounted at Amazon | Technology

Tablets have always been very popular devices, due to their great versatility. The most iconic of them all, the iPad, is on sale at Amazon, sold by the store itself.

To play games, to watch websites, to enjoy series and movies anywhere, social networks, news, drawing, creativity … A iPad it gives a lot of play, so we are not surprised that it is one of the most desirable technological products.

The Classic iPad 10.2 inches and 32 GB of storage is discounted by 25 euros, and it stays at only 353.98 euros on Amazon, sold by the store itself.

It’s a Eighth Generation iPad, the latest, launched just a few months ago. The best of Apple to enjoy with its 10.2-inch Retina display, and its A12 Bionic processor with artificial intelligence Neural Engine.

Get a classic Eighth Generation iPad for only 353.98 euros

It is compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil, and with the Smart Keyboard (not included).

This model on offer has 802.11 ac WiFi connection, and 32 GB of storage. The battery guarantees up to 10 hours of autonomy.

In the cameras section it boasts an 8 MP rear and a 1.2 MP FaceTime HD front camera. It is capable of recording video at 1080p. It also has front speakers to enjoy the series or video games.

In the security section it has Touch ID, so you can easily unlock it with your fingerprint.

One of the best tablets on the market, with all the quality and privacy guarantee of Apple. If you want to know more, do not miss our analysis of the Eighth Generation iPad (2020).

