In Mouth the conflict for the renewal of Carlos Tevez. What seemed to be resolved in five minutes is taking longer. The first offer of the « Xeneize » had been for a year, but the « Apache » counter-offered it to be for 18 months. However, the club remained in position and on Friday, when he came out to speak, You look He surprised the leadership by publicly stating that he accepted a bond for six months.

One of the arguments from the people who represent You look is that AFA does not allow contracts for one year in the face of this new situation due to the pandemic.

However, the journalist Fernando Czyz clarified in TNT Sports how is this theme. FIFA had suggested that no one-year contracts be made, so AFA followed up on that suggestion. But this does not prohibit the signing of links for a year, it is not prohibited.

This is a new chapter that adds to the confrontation between the soccer council and the 36-year-old attacker. Jorge Bermúdez He was the one who came out to cross it through publications on his Twitter account.