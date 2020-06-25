The Gibraltar drug lord, Jesús Heredia, has been detained in Chiclana and a team from ‘The Ana Rosa program’ has traveled there to report what happened. Although they knew that the topic they were dealing with was dangerous, they weren’t expected to be beaten while doing their work.

Attack on the reporter of ‘The Ana Rosa program’

Natalia Autrán, reporter for ‘The Ana Rosa program’, was in Algeciras doing a report on drug trafficking when both she and her partner who worked as a camera operator have been attacked live by the Pantoja clan. « They have come, they have thrown the camera on the ground, they have beaten us both. We were not recording them, but when we deal with these issues, aggressiveness is what prevails here in Algeciras, « he explained in first person when the scare had passed.

In the images, you can see how the reporter is kneeled, who moments later, out of danger, commented to Ana Rosa Quintana and the audience that « they have beaten enough punches and shoves. » The journalist appreciated the work of the National Police, which had quickly come to help them, informing that they are within their rights to denounce.

« Many people came to us »

Autrán commented that one of the people who beat them is a minor and later « the elders have come to apologize » and « they did not want it to come to light on behalf of the detainee. » The presenter asked from the set about the state of health of her two colleagues, to which the reporter commented that They are fine, but he clarified: « It was a scare because many people came to us ».