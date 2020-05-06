Tamara Falcóis the new Marquesa de Griñón. His father,Carlos Falcó, who died last March due to the coronavirus, has bequeathed the title to him. “Hello” reveals the decision of the ill-fated Marquis, whose last wishes are already known to all his children. Thus, on the cover a radiant Tamara appears dressed in a diadem. Another of Falcó’s titles, that of the Marquesado de Castel-Moncayo, goes to his first-born,Manuel. More information (for example, how the widow leaves,Esther Doña) You will have to look them up inside the magazine, which is distributed on Sundays with LA NUEVA ESPAÑA. Two more and good news:Ana Obregónis full of it because her sonAlex Lequioit evolves positively from the cancer it suffers; andElena Tablada and Javier Ungríaare parents ofCamila, which they present in the magazine.

Exclusive in “Readings” (delivered together with LA NUEVA ESPAÑA on Saturdays at the kiosk) on account ofFields:Carmen Borregoyou have coronavirus On the cover also appears a tearfulRocío Floresdaughter ofRociíto Carrascoand granddaughter ofRocío Jurado. It turns out that the second one does not want to go to television (that is, to give the show) to say hello to the program “Survivors” to her daughter. No wonder, since they haven’t spoken for a few years. The singerOmar Montes, once related to the clanPantoja(came out withChabelita), teaches in “Readings” his “most unknown side”. The boy is dedicated these days to distribute food and cleaning products to people in need. A good walk is what has been givenMarta Lopez(one of the three legs of the most famous trio in the country quarantine) together with their children and their ex-husband. The magazine highlights that the presenter takes refuge in her ex after discovering with Spain that her boyfriendAlfonso Merloshad been confined withAlexia Rivas, journalist. In case anyone does not remember, the first intervened by videoconference on a television program from his house, by which Rivas swarmed, who inadvertently crossed behind as his mother brought her to the world. It is what is now known as the “Merlos Place”.

To this same case he dedicates his cover “Diez Minutos”, with a great photo of López’s family on the aforementioned walk, although they add a piece of information: she says (somewhat outraged) that Merlos was very jealous of his ex-husband,Jorge Head. The magazine also addresses the situation of two couples: that ofGloria Camila,also in a photo of a walk and with her boyfriendDavid, with which it follows; and the singer’sMerche, who has broken up with her boyfriendArthurafter seven years.

“Week” illustrates the cover with another walk, that ofEva González and Cayetano Rivera, who stretched their legs with their child by Mairena de Alcor (Seville), where they spend the isolation. “More united than ever”, highlights the magazine. Marta López, also on this cover, highlights that she has received good news with her Telecinco contract.Inés BallesterIt has overcome the coronavirus: “It has been harder than cancer.” AlreadyRosa Lopezit seems that the quarantine has come with a boyfriend under his arm: “I am in love again.”

