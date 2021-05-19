The claims of Eugenio Derbez to Alessandra Rosaldo after the birth of Aitana

“He complains a lot to me that before Aitana was born I said yes to many other things: yes to throw ourselves off the paraglider… everything extreme that he likes to do or dangerous that he likes to do, the truth is that I I said yes to everything, “said the singer in an interview for the Hoy program.

Eugenio and Aitana Derbez with Alessandra Rosaldo. (Instagram.)

Alessandra he recognized that now his priorities have changed. “Obviously during pregnancy I stopped doing many things because obviously we have to take care of ourselves, and then with Aitana in our arms, of course things change, now I have another conscience, now I have my absolute priority, which is my daughter.”

