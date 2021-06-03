The CJEU supports that large investors claim Bankia for the IPO

Brussels, Jun 3 (EFE) .- The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled this Thursday that large investors can claim responsibilities from Bankia – currently part of CaixaBank – for inaccuracies in the issuance prospectus published for its IPO in 2011.

The high community court considers that in the case of a public offer of subscription of shares aimed at both retail investors and qualified investors, the action for liability for the information contained in the prospectus does not only protect retail investors, but also investors. qualified.

