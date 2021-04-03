The Civil Guard shows, in video, how it controls the perimeter closure at Easter | Coronavirus: how it affects the engine

The mobility restrictions for these holidays have intensified the work of Traffic agents, local police … The Civil Guard has shown, on video, how it controls the perimeter closure at Easter. Do you want to see it?

A few days before the start of the holidays, the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, explained that there would be no Special Traffic Operation for Easter 2021; However, controls would be increased, paying special attention to short trips. The perimeter closures decreed at the national level prevent the entry and exit of the autonomous communities, except for justified reasons. But there are those who try to break the rule and change autonomy, even if it is not allowed.

Traveling by car in Easter 2021: where you can and cannot go

Civil Guard, National Police and local police are in charge of ensuring compliance with mobility restrictions and they do so with controls like this:

We continue to verify compliance with traffic restriction measures during the #alarm state. ⛔ DO NOT TRAVEL❗ outside the perimeter closures established by the Autonomous Communities, except with just cause. #We Work to Protect You https://t.co/nsR2E2y4YA pic.twitter.com/G3vCh2gtD8 – Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) March 31, 2021

More than 64,000 Civil Guard and National Police officers

As explained by the Minister of the Interior, during these days 64,200 agents of the Civil Guard and the National Traffic Police will have the task of verifying that all drivers who take to the road do so in accordance with the rules. So will the local police (with an undetermined number of officers).

During a perimeter closure control, Agents halt vehicles at random. Driver and passengers must report the reason for their displacement. In the event that they are outside their autonomous community or are heading to an autonomy other than that of their residence, they will have to justify that it is a justified trip; the rule establishes exceptions for the following cases:

Attendance at health centers or services Attendance at work or work reasons or compliance with business, legal or institutional obligations Attendance at educational centers, from early childhood education to university centers Return to habitual residence Attendance and care for the elderly, minors, dependent persons, with disabilities or vulnerable Trips to banks, insurance entities or service stations or gas stations in bordering territories Required and urgent actions before judicial, public or notarial bodies Renewals of permits or official documentation, as well as other non-postponed procedures Attendance to exams or official tests that cannot be postponed For cause force majeure or extreme necessity, as well as other duly accredited analogous causes

Few autonomous communities require proof of mobility for justified trips. Carrying it is highly recommended as it will facilitate the task of the agents at the controls.