The Civil Guard remains deployed on the Ceuta border after several attempts to enter

Tarajal beach fence, where Civil Guard agents are deployed. (Photo: Antonio Sempere / Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Civil Guard has remained deployed on the Tarajal border that separates Ceuta from Morocco after the attempted entry on Monday afternoon of a dozen Moroccan immigrants, as well as having evidence of a significant agglomeration of people on the Moroccan side.

Police sources have confirmed that the situation at the border crossing has been calm during the night, although the agents of the armed institute maintain a control operation against the movements that occurred this afternoon.

In fact, the Moroccan Gendarmerie has had to deploy a significant number of troops to the Moroccan border population of Castillejos, where many young people had accumulated with the intention of crossing into the city of Ceuta.

Likewise, there is evidence that another small group of Moroccan immigrants have tried unsuccessfully to access Ceuta through the northern border of Benzú.

Since the massive entry of people on the days of May 17 and 18, no attempt had been made to access Ceuta until this Monday afternoon, when a dozen Moroccans were intercepted at sea by the Moroccan Gendarmerie. .

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The migratory crisis rises with the arrival of hundreds of people in patera

Sánchez, on Morocco: “It is unacceptable that borders are opened due to discrepancies in foreign policy”

The government delegate in Ceuta denies the hot returns of minors: “I am not aware of them”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.