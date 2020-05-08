The Civil Guard has proposed sanctioning 18 people who hung pictures of roadblocks to avoid unjustified movements in the state of alarm. Now they face fines of 601 to 30,000 euros for violating the Organic Law on Protection of Citizen Security, arguing that the unauthorized use of these images jeopardizes the success of the agents’ operation.

The Oviedo headquarters detected a proliferation of WhatsApp groups a month ago, where the location of these checkpoints was shared. Information was shared regarding the Luarca Company, the patrols of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard and even the Luarca Local Police.

Over time, the agents have managed to infiltrate two of these groups: ‘Verde por la zona’ and ‘Social Coaña’, with 245 and 253 members, respectively. In addition to the location, the license plates of the official vehicles and photographs where the service agents appeared were shared.

“With this type of dissemination groups, harm is done that affects us all,” said the Civil Guard, according to Europa Press.

“The established controls, in addition to monitoring unjustified movements to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 infections, are carried out to prevent the movement of drunk drivers, to intercept possible theft authors, to prevent drug trafficking narcotics, etc “.

The body has made 18 proposals for sanctions for infraction of the Organic Law for the Protection of Citizen Security for the unauthorized use of images of the Security Forces and Bodies that may endanger the personal security of the agents or jeopardize success. of your operation. The economic fine they face ranges from 601 to 30,000 euros.

