The Civil Guard is made with 62 Alfa Romeo Stelvio gasoline of 200 CV

As the Alfa Romeo brand has just reported, the General Directorate of the Civil Guard incorporates several dozen units into the fleet of patrol vehicles Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the SUV of the automobile firm. Specifically they are 62 units the Stelvio model, all of them with the engine 2-liter turbo petrol and 200 hp.

The agents will not lack comfort and security, as these versions are associated with the 8 speed automatic gearbox, as well as Q4 traction system, which distributes the power of the engine between the four wheels. This is especially important for high-speed driving and especially when the weather is bad.

In any case, the Civil Guard agents may change the character of the car using the selector of DNA conduction modes. As we have already explained to you on occasion, when you select the “A” (Advanced Efficiency) position with the rotary control, the response of the engine, gearbox, traction and steering is smoothed, just the opposite occurs with the “D” (Dynamic) mode. . The “N” is the most normal or natural mode.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio has won the public competition

Among other safety features, Alfa highlights of these Stelvio the adaptive bi-xenon lighting system, the involuntary lane departure alert or the reversing camera accompanied by front and rear proximity sensors.

Logically, this acquisition has taken place after a call for public tender, where several brands have been able to present their proposals. Finally, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio has been the selected model taking into account the scores achieved by technical and economic criteria.

In the same way, we cannot say that the price that the State has paid for these units is the same that we would pay for an Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0 200 CV Q4 multiplied by 62. But to put ourselves in a situation, at a particular level the price of this vehicle with this mechanical configuration exceeds 50,000 euros.

Source – Alfa Romeo