The Civil Guard ends the myth of the outer lane of the roundabouts

With the passage of time, the knowledge acquired in driving school is falling into oblivion and certain drivers adopt a series of bad habits behind the wheel. In the absence of correction, they end up believing that this is the correct way to act and some of these maneuvers even lead them to breach the rules. One of the scenarios where it is common to see this type of situation are roundabouts. Now, the Civil Guard has disproved one of the myths associated with the outer lane of the same.

A few days ago, the DGT used its social networks to remember for the umpteenth time the three basic rules to correctly make a roundabout. The armed institute took over and using the same channel has denied one of those beliefs that many drivers have taken for true: in a roundabout you must always drive in the right lane. A rule not written in the General Traffic Regulations (RGC) that has little to do with the real normal.

Always ride in the right lane: yes or no?

“Yield to those who are inside it: true. The vehicle occupying a lane has preference over the one that is going to access it: true. To exit the roundabout, it is essential to first position yourself in the outer lane: true. Always ride in the outside lane: FALSE! “. This was the tweet with which the Civil Guard made it clear that it is not necessary to move only on the right side of the roundabout.

It is therefore possible to drive through the center whenever we change lanes before reaching our exit. And it is that we cannot leave it from the inside: the norm establishes that we must exit through the outside of this intersection respecting the preference of the vehicles that are already in this area.

Making a roundabout correctly is not only a pending issue in Spain

Although they were born with the purpose of decongesting those places where it accumulated …

A clarification that goes hand in hand with Article 75 of the RGC, which is the one that establishes how to act in a change of direction maneuver: “You have to stick as much as possible to the right edge of the road if the change of direction is to the right and to the left if it is to the left “. And while we are driving through the roundabout? The DGT explains that it is allowed to occupy the right lane of the roundabout to leave it, but it is most advisable to go through use the interiors when we are not going to use the first exit. Be that as it may, each change that we carry out must be made progressively until we reach the one from the outside to finish the maneuver.

The rules of a roundabout

Leaving a roundabout in the outside lane after having reached it correctly is one of the three basic rules that we have to follow at these types of intersections. What are the other two?

The three basic rules to make a roundabout correctly are: yield, signal the maneuvers and exit through the outside lane

The first one states that when we reach a roundabout you have to give way to vehicles that are already inside because the priority is yours. The second guideline is related to signaling: you have to use the turn signals to mark both lane changes and exit, do it in advance and maintaining a certain distance with the rest of the users to avoid incidents.

The rest of the rules governing a crossing remain, that is, the car on the right will always have the right-of-way over us. Respecting these points, no retentions are generated (which is the objective for which the roundabouts were created) or accidents. And, in addition, by preserving road safety we save a fine of 200 euros.