The Civil Guard dismantles an organized group dedicated to cheating in driving license exams

The Civil Guard has disjointed to an organized group dedicated to copying in the exams to obtain a driving license using high-tech receivers and cameras, as reported by the General Directorate of the Civil Guard.

Investigators caught a woman red-handed trying to cheat on an exam to obtain a driving license at the exam center of the Madrid Provincial Traffic Headquarters, located in Móstoles.

The disjointed group offered the transport and technology service to copy in the exams and be able to pass, by which they charged 1,000 euros, and a third woman who was waiting her turn to enter to be examined.

Have been intervened four complete teams prepared with electronic devices, consisting of mobile phones, video cameras, bluetooth devices and audio receivers, in addition to two laptops and a tablet.

The woman caught copying was wearing a jacket with hidden electronic devices, specifically a mobile phone to which a camera was connected that had been inserted into the front of the jacket to transmit the exam online and that oriented to the computer of the Examination Center in which the questions appear, it allowed the images to be viewed on another computer housed inside a vehicle parked in the vicinity of the center.

In this vehicle they were the rest of the disjointed group with several computers open and connected to DGT test pages to consult the answers. These communicated with the woman who was in the classroom doing the exam through a tiny bluetooth receiver that she carried inside her ear.

This performance is the result of the collaboration between agents of the Civil Guard of the Madrid Traffic Sector and officials of the Madrid Provincial Traffic Headquarters.