The investigations carried out by the Civil Guard in the fateful accident that cost José Antonio Reyes his life have determined that the former footballer of Sevilla, Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid or Extremadura It was traveling at a speed of at least 187 kilometers per hour.

As Ser has revealed, the Civil Guard traffic report has concluded that José Antonio Reyes exceeded the maximum speed allowed when he suffered the accident on the A-376 at the height of Alcalá de Guadaíra in which he and his cousin lost their lives on June 1.

This report reveals that the deceased footballer lost control of the Mercedes he was driving after the left rear wheel burst. In this way, José Antonio Reyes’ car went off the road at high speed after the wheel exploded and caught fire 200 meters from the highway.