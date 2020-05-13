VIENNA – The City of Vienna, in Austria, will give bonuses of up to $ 54 to each home in the Austrian capital, redeemable in restaurants and other gastronomic venues, such as traditional cafes.

In this way, the Vienna regional government, made up of social democrats and ecologists, wants to support the city’s gastronomic sector, badly hit by restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic.

The vouchers will be sent in mid-June to the 950,000 homes in the capital, with $ 27 for people living alone, and $ 54 for couples and families with children.

They can be exchanged between now and the end of September for food and non-alcoholic beverages in all the establishments that participate in this public initiative.

The Vienna City Council, a city with about 1.7 million inhabitants, will invest $ 43.4 million in these grants for the gastronomic sector.

Austria allows restaurants and cafes to open after May 15 after two months of closure due to the pandemic.

To do this, establishments must meet a series of sanitary requirements, including sufficient distance between tables and the obligation for personnel to wear masks.

Despite the opening, the Austrian gastronomic sector fears a drop in its turnover of between 40% and 50% this year, not only due to the restrictions that limit the number of customers after the reopening but also due to the absence of tourists.

Last year Vienna registered some 17 million tourist overnight stays, a number that this year will not be able to reach due to the temporary closure of borders decreed by the countries of the European Union due to the pandemic.

