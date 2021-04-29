The City pulls epic and assaults Paris

04/28/2021

On at 23:36 CEST

The Manchester City lived the biggest European night in its history. To do so he had to touch hell first, to resurface with courage later. This is how legends are forged, thus those of Guardiola came back in the Park of the Princes. The PSG he took the lead at home with an impressive first half. Neymar shone and Marquinhos opened the can at the exit of a corner. City found a way out of the mess after the break: Pep’s board managed to join PSG, and the talent of De Bruyne and Mahrez did the rest. The Belgian had the collaboration of Keylor Navas to tie, and the Algerian with the millimeter gap that opened in a barrier to culminate the epic. The tie is more than open. But City strikes first.

PSG

MCI

Paris Saint-Germain

Keylor Navas; Florenzi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bakker; Gueye, Paredes (Ander Herrera, M.82), Verratti; Di María (Danilo Pereira, M.80), Mbappé, Neymar.

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Cancelo (Zinchenko, M.61); Gündogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden.

Goals

1-0 M.14 Marquinhos; 1-1 M.65 De Bruyne; 1-2 M.72 Mahrez.

Referee

Felix Brych (Germany). TA: Paredes (M.70), Neymar (M.74) / Cancelo (M.31), De Bruyne (M.86). TR: Gueye (M.78)

Stadium

Princes Park. No spectators.

More merit has if possible watching the first half of PSG. Those of Pochettino hinted to have forgotten European traumas, orchestrated around the infinite talent of Neymar. The Brazilian started again irrepressible. His desire to play was only slowed by the City accumulating legs or with ederson stops. The problem for Guardiola’s men was not only the Brazilian, but the set piece. The first play of Parisian strategy ended in a goal: a measured service from Di María that Marquinhos took advantage of, surpassing Rodri and Gündogan on the mark, to send a header to the net. The Parisian captain was doubtful, and ended up being key.

Neymar Besides, the best news for Pochettino was seeing how his plan short-circuited City. Pep Guardiola bet again with De Bruyne as a false nine, and populated the center of the field with players: Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez or Foden, but the celestial never flowed. They did not detect passing lines between the framework of a comfortable PSG in the arms of Paredes, Gueye and, above all, Verratti. The Italian was key with the ball but also in defense, helping to Bakker, weak point of the local rear.

The French had more arrivals in another corner topped by Paredes, the races of Neymar and the clairvoyance of Di María. More off was Mbappé. Despite being surpassed, Guardiola’s men had their moments: two occasions caused by errors by PSG in the ball exit, both ended with sterile shots from Bernardo Silva and Foden. But the break came, and Guardiola revived the ghosts of Paris.

Pep’s board makes the difference

The Catalan technician moved pieces, dried up Neymar sending a marker every time he got off the hook, and PSG ended up backing down. There he signed his death warrant against a City that found its ecosystem: that of a sunken rival to harass in each offensive surge. The positional game returned, De Bruyne warned in a semi-Chilean first, and hit the bullseye later. A center from the eight lane got poisoned So much so that not finding a finisher was not a problem: he found Keylor’s net. The doorman hesitated at the exit and ate it. The avalanche continued.

I enter Zinchenko on the site of the admonished Cancelo, but the City did not change. With PSG stuck in their field, Gündogan and Rodri found freedom to go out. Foden and De Bruyne they had time to get together, and from their chemistry came the downfall of Pochettino’s. Gueye and Paredes did not see them pass, and ended up knocking the red-haired Belgian down on the front.

If the set pieces made the difference in the first half, it was no less in the second. The Parc des Princes was waiting for a De Bruyne attempt, but who launched it was Mahrez. The left-handed Algerian found a fissure between the PSG barrier, and also in the hands of Keylor Navas. The goalkeeper’s stretch was insufficient, City rallied from the tie.

PSG was so knocked out that Gueye lost the north. The Parisian committed a hard tackle on Gündogan that cost him the red card. The locals were left with 10, and after an excellent first half they ended up seeing the 1-2 as a lesser evil. Pochettino protected the midfield with Danilo while City continued to strike. He had another slalom Foden, wriggling the entire local defense to finish defining very hard against Keylor. Manchester City’s loot is supreme. The blow may weigh on Paris. But with Neymar and Mbappé, there are always more lives. The last round of the battle, in a week, at the Etihad Stadium.