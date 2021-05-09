The City of Lucena beats Xerez by the minimum (1-0)

05/08/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The Lucena City added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a victory worked against the Xerez, who beat 1-0 this Saturday in the Lucena City Stadium. The Lucena City arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the previous match against Xerez Deportivo. Regarding the visiting team, the Xerez won in his last two competition matches against him Salerm Puente Genil in his stadium and the San Roque Lepe away, 3-1 and 0-1 respectively. With this defeat, the Jerez team was placed in third position after the end of the match, while the Lucena City is fourth.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

After the half of the game, in the second period came the goal for the Lucentino team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Mario Ruiz placeholder image at 76 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Lucena City from Dimas Carrasco relieved Left handed, Mario Ruiz placeholder image, Maero Y Alvaro Perez for Toni Perez, Alan, Juan Delgado Y Michael, while the technician of the Xerez, Esteban Vigo, ordered the entry of Flueras, Javi forján Y Juanito to supply bald, Juan Carlos Y Duck.

The match referee showed five yellow cards. Of the two teams, Adrian ruiz Y Nacho of the local team and Juan Carlos, Salvi Y Dani The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this result, the Lucena City he gets 45 points and the Xerez with 42 points.

Data sheetCity of Lucena:Álex Lázaro, Pablo Gallardo, Salvi, Marcos Pérez, Víctor Morillo, Nacho, Toni Pérez (Zurdo, min.65), Michael (Álvaro Pérez, min.84), Adrian Ruiz, Alan (Mario Ruiz, min.65) and Juan Delgado (Maero, min.74)Xerez:Salvi, Dani, Álex Colorado, Ramon Verdú, Pato (Juanito, min.85), Juan Carlos (Javi Forján, min.82), Lolo Garrido, Lucas, Chuma, Calvo (Flueras, min.63) and LainezStadium:Lucena City StadiumGoals:Mario Ruiz (1-0, min. 76)